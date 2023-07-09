https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/watch-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-blown-to-bits-during-counterattack-1111765872.html

Watch: Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Blown to Bits During Counterattack

Watch: Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Blown to Bits During Counterattack

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage from a reconnaissance drone showing the advance of the Ukrainian armored group toward Russian positions and then the detonation of at least five vehicles on Russian minefields, with at least two other vehicles already damaged, presumably from running over mines earlier.

2023-07-09T10:29+0000

2023-07-09T10:29+0000

2023-07-09T10:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukraine

donetsk

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111766846_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1feb40f0f777aef76af32526fff978d7.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage from a reconnaissance drone showing the advance of a Ukrainian armored group toward Russian positions and then the detonation of at least five vehicles on Russian minefields, with at least two other vehicles already damaged, presumably from traversing over earlier mines.Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian forces decimate column of Ukrainian armored vehicles amid Kiev’s unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts Russian forces decimate column of Ukrainian armored vehicles amid Kiev’s unsuccessful counteroffensive attempts 2023-07-09T10:29+0000 true PT0M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mass explosion, ukrainian armored vehicles, counterattack