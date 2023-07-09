https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/watch-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-blown-to-bits-during-counterattack-1111765872.html
Watch: Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Blown to Bits During Counterattack
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage from a reconnaissance drone showing the advance of the Ukrainian armored group toward Russian positions and then the detonation of at least five vehicles on Russian minefields, with at least two other vehicles already damaged, presumably from running over mines earlier.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage from a reconnaissance drone showing the advance of a Ukrainian armored group toward Russian positions and then the detonation of at least five vehicles on Russian minefields, with at least two other vehicles already damaged, presumably from traversing over earlier mines.Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."
The Ukrainian offensive in the area of South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Artemovsk kicked off on June 4, with the main attack of the Kiev regime's forces concentrated in the Zaporozhye Region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage from a reconnaissance drone showing the advance of a Ukrainian armored group toward Russian positions and then the detonation of at least five vehicles on Russian minefields, with at least two other vehicles already damaged, presumably from traversing over earlier mines.
Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying, but were failing to advance. A number of Western media outlets also noted the poor results of Kiev's counteroffensive, in addition to Zelensky himself admitting that progress was "slower than desired."