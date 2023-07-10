International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/airspace-closure-in-sudan-extended-until-end-of-month-1111779817.html
Airspace Closure in Sudan Extended Until End of Month
Airspace Closure in Sudan Extended Until End of Month
The Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of the country’s airspace until July 31. Previously, Sudan’s airspace closure was extended until July 10.
2023-07-10T03:55+0000
2023-07-10T03:55+0000
africa
sudan
rapid support forces (rsf)
khartoum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109768673_0:214:2881:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_3eca628e36fda2c7a109b393650f9b33.jpg
In a notice to pilots (NOTAM), the civil aviation authority said that Sudan’s airspace would be closed to all flights until the end of the month, with the exception of humanitarian and evacuation flights, if a relevant permission is obtained from the competent authorities. Previously, Sudan’s airspace closure was extended until July 10. On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital of Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Last month, Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, said that the Sudanese delegation had asked for Moscow's assistance in resolving the conflict in the North African country during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
africa
sudan
khartoum
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/16/1109768673_75:0:2804:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_07c53046dc4124da3131746fcbb057f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, khartoum, rapid support forces (rsf), sudan civil aviation authority, khartoum international airport, sudanese armed forces
sudan, khartoum, rapid support forces (rsf), sudan civil aviation authority, khartoum international airport, sudanese armed forces

Airspace Closure in Sudan Extended Until End of Month

03:55 GMT 10.07.2023
© Nariman El-MoftyPeople wait outside Khartoum International Airport, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A Sudanese official said Tuesday, that security forces have contained an armed protest from within the security apparatus, amid reports of unrest. Earlier Tuesday, workers had told travelers at the airport in Sudan's capital that the facility will be closed temporarily.
People wait outside Khartoum International Airport, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A Sudanese official said Tuesday, that security forces have contained an armed protest from within the security apparatus, amid reports of unrest. Earlier Tuesday, workers had told travelers at the airport in Sudan's capital that the facility will be closed temporarily. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
© Nariman El-Mofty
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of the country’s airspace until July 31, the Khartoum International Airport said.
In a notice to pilots (NOTAM), the civil aviation authority said that Sudan’s airspace would be closed to all flights until the end of the month, with the exception of humanitarian and evacuation flights, if a relevant permission is obtained from the competent authorities.
Previously, Sudan’s airspace closure was extended until July 10.
On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in the capital of Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.
Last month, Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, said that the Sudanese delegation had asked for Moscow's assistance in resolving the conflict in the North African country during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала