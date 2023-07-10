https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/berlin-prosecutors-office-charges-russian-citizen-for-trying-to-set-fire-to-sputnik-office-1111791744.html

Berlin Prosecutor's Office Charges Russian Citizen For Trying to Set Fire to Sputnik Office

The Berlin prosecutor's office has filed charges of attempted murder and attempted arson against a Russian citizen who tried to set fire to the building where Sputnik correspondents work in Berlin in May 2022.

The Berlin prosecutor's office has filed charges of attempted murder and attempted arson against a Russian citizen who tried to set fire to the building where Sputnik correspondents work in Berlin in May 2022.Last year, someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments housing Russian journalists in Berlin. An inspection of the building that followed found a suspicious object with a gas tank and wires, believed to be explosive. German sappers who were asked to the scene confirmed it to be an improvised explosive device and deactivated it on the spot. The Russian side said that it could have been a terrorist attack against Russian journalists and their families.Police launched an investigation, and the Berlin public prosecutor's office and the state security service were called in.

