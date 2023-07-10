Biden, Charles III Stress Strength of Relationship at Windsor Castle Meeting

International
Breaking News: Erdogan Has Agreed to Forward Sweden's NATO Bid to Parliament ASAP - Stoltenberg
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation
President Joe Biden and King Charles III highlighted the strength of US-UK bilateral ties during their meeting at Windsor Castle on Monday, the White House said in a readout.
On Monday, Biden also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. They agreed to hold the first high-level meeting in October to drive progress under the Atlantic Declaration economic cooperation framework, the UK government said.They also discussed Sweden’s NATO aspirations, support for Ukraine and other geopolitical issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and Iran.
19:17 GMT 10.07.2023
