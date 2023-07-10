https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/canada-pledges-2bln-for-natos-operation-reassurance-over-next-3-years-1111791997.html
Canada Pledges $2Bln for NATO's Operation Reassurance Over Next 3 Years
Canada is allocating C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding for NATO’s Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe over the next three years, the Canadian government said on Monday.
"Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders’ Summit this week, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is committing $2.6 billion in funding starting in 2023-24, to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE for three years," the statement said.Canada currently has deployed some 1,100 troops in the Baltics in support of NATO’s Operation Reassurance which aims to protect the alliance's eastern flank from an eventual Russian invasion. Operation Reassurance is Canada’s largest military deployment outside of its own borders.Operation Reassurance was launched in 2014 enabling Canadian soldiers to operate in Central Europe and in the Baltic states.
Canada is allocating C$2.6 billion ($2 billion) in funding for NATO's Operation Reassurance in Eastern Europe over the next three years, the Canadian government said on Monday.
"Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders’ Summit this week, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada is committing $2.6 billion in funding starting in 2023-24, to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE for three years," the statement said.
Canada
currently has deployed some 1,100 troops in the Baltics in support of NATO’s Operation Reassurance which aims to protect the alliance's eastern flank from an eventual Russian invasion. Operation Reassurance is Canada’s largest military deployment outside of its own borders.
Operation Reassurance was launched in 2014 enabling Canadian soldiers to operate in Central Europe and in the Baltic states.