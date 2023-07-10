https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/dutch-prime-minister-rutte-will-leave-politics-after-resignation---reports-1111787192.html
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he would retire from politics after his resignation, media reported on Monday.
Last week, Rutte announced his resignation after the government coalition failed to agree on measures to limit the influx of asylum seekers after a long series of consultations. Later, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported that Rutte submitted to the king a petition for the resignation of his government. The Electoral Council of the Netherlands has announced that new parliamentary elections in the country may take place in mid-November. Rutte will not stand for a fifth term in November and leave politic altogether after his resignation, media reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he would retire from politics after his resignation, media reported on Monday.
Last week, Rutte announced his resignation after the government coalition failed to agree on measures to limit the influx of asylum seekers after a long series of consultations. Later, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported that Rutte submitted to the king a petition for the resignation of his government. The Electoral Council of the Netherlands has announced that new parliamentary elections in the country may take place in mid-November.
will not stand for a fifth term in November and leave politic altogether after his resignation, media reported.