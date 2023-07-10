https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/hunter-biden-reportedly-has-extensive-ties-with-dozen-of-senior-us-officials-1111802335.html

Hunter Biden Reportedly Has Extensive Ties With Dozen of Senior US Officials



US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has reportedly maintained “extensive ties” with almost a dozen current and former senior government officials since his father's days as vice president under the Obama administration.

A digital analysis carried out by Fox News detailed a list of officials with whom Hunter Biden was or continues to be in close contact, and includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, senior Biden adviser Michael Donilon, and a close aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, among several other people. Hunter Biden and Sullivan were cooperating with each other during their joint work on the board of the Truman National Security Project, a liberal foreign policy think tank. Sullivan worked there in 2017-2019, while Hunter was also serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity fund BHR Partners. The US is currently investigating those and his other foreign business activities. The outlet noted that former White House official Mike McCormick accused Sullivan of being a "conspirator" in the Biden family's "kickback scheme" in Ukraine at the time. The report also cites an extensive email exchange between Hunter Biden, at the time when he was with Burisma, and then-Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken. That correspondence shows the two men scheduled at least one meeting with each other. Moreover, their communications go back at least a decade. For instance, Hunter contacted Blinken’s wife, Evan Ryan, in June 2010 asking for Blinken's non-government email address, the report said. “Can I get Toni’s non-govt email? I wanted to send him something,” the message read. Ryan is currently serving as White House cabinet secretary.The report also mentioned email exchanges between Hunter Biden and several other cabinet members. In June, Hunter Biden’s attorneys and the US Justice Department announced an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.

