https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/kievs-attempt-to-attack-crimea-and-rostov-region-impossible-without-help-from-us---moscow-1111796232.html

Kiev’s Attempt to Attack Crimea and Rostov Region Impossible Without Help From US - Moscow

Kiev’s Attempt to Attack Crimea and Rostov Region Impossible Without Help From US - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine’s attempts to shell the Kerch transport crossing in Crimea and Russian regions of Rostov and Bryansk on July 9 would have been... 10.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-10T17:23+0000

2023-07-10T17:23+0000

2023-07-10T17:23+0000

russia

crimea

ukraine

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107635/87/1076358742_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d0c8efc7bdf1bca7624a2c0ad1de6fb.jpg

The ministry said that the Ukrainian military tried to attack the Russian territory with S-200 missiles. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry called those attacks unsuccessful."Such actions would not have been possible without the financial, technical and logistical assistance of the US-led Western coalition, which is, in fact, a sponsor of the criminal activities of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s regime," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/ukraine-makes-unsuccessful-attempt-to-attack-crimean-bridge-with-s-200-missile-1111782841.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crimea, ukraine, attack