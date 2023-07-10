https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/majority-of-poles-concerned-with-migrant-presence-in-country---survey-1111794199.html
Majority of Poles Concerned With Migrant Presence in Country - Survey
WARSAW (Sputnik) – The majority of Polish citizens are apprehensive about migrants, a poll conducted by the IBRiS laboratory revealed on Monday.
The results of the survey showed that 53.1% of respondents were concerned about the potential risks posed by the presence of migrants in their country. Supporters of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) were most concerned about the migrant issue (83%), as compared to those of other Polish parties. Gender-wise, men (59%) were more concerned than women (48%). Supporters of opposition parties seem to be the least apprehensive about risks caused by the presence of migrants (35%). The survey of 1,100 people was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interview July 7-8.In June, the European Union reached an agreement on migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the proposed system, the member states that refuse to accept qualified migrants would be obliged to pay 20,000 euros ($21,700) per person into an EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations to vote against the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the PiS, announced that Poland would hold a referendum on the plan.
The results of the survey showed that 53.1% of respondents were concerned about the potential risks posed by the presence of migrants in their country.
Supporters of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) were most concerned
about the migrant issue (83%), as compared to those of other Polish parties. Gender-wise, men (59%) were more concerned than women (48%).
Supporters of opposition parties seem to be the least apprehensive about risks
caused by the presence of migrants (35%).
The survey of 1,100 people was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interview July 7-8.
In June, the European Union reached an agreement on migration policy reform after years of negotiations. Under the proposed system, the member states that refuse to accept qualified migrants would be obliged to pay 20,000 euros ($21,700) per person into an EU refugee fund. Poland was one of the two nations to vote against the plan. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the PiS, announced that Poland would hold a referendum on the plan.