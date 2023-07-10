https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/nato-may-adopt-multilateral-declaration-on-ukraine-containing-individual-pledges-1111789889.html

NATO May Adopt Multilateral Declaration on Ukraine Containing Individual Pledges

NATO member countries are likely to adopt a multilateral declaration containing individual pledges of each state aimed at codifying existing military supplies to Kiev, providing guarantees for the training of the Ukrainian troops, intelligence sharing and assistance in defense policy reforms, media reported, citing sources.

The declaration’s formal provisions have not been yet agreed or stated publicly, but NATO is also expected to upgrade the existing Ukraine-NATO commission to the council level, which will provide Kiev with an equal seat at the discussions with NATO members and an ability to convene meetings for crisis consultations, the newspaper reported. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the news outlet that there were different proposals on the table and expressed confidence that the allies would "end on something that will unite" NATO member states and "send a clear message." Meanwhile, the report also said that Ukraine had realistic expectations for the alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius. The Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius will host the NATO summit from July 11-12. On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the summit would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO." Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the 31-nation alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away.

