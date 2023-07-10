https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/stoltenberg-erdogan-has-agreed-to-forward-swedens-nato-bid-to-parliament-1111798921.html

Stoltenberg: Erdogan Has Agreed to Forward Sweden's NATO Bid to Parliament

After more than a year of political jockeying, Turkiye has agreed to support Sweden's bid to join the NATO alliance, which it applied to join last year. 10.07.2023, Sputnik International

In a statement on Monday afternoon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "has agreed to forward Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly ASAP & ensure ratification. This is an historic step which makes all NATO Allies stronger & safer."Stoltenberg said the decision was the result of a meeting he orchestrated between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that is set to begin on Tuesday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

