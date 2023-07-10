Stoltenberg: Erdogan Has Agreed to Forward Sweden's NATO Bid to Parliament

International
2023-07-10T19:32+0000
2023-07-10T19:37+0000
In a statement on Monday afternoon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "has agreed to forward Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly ASAP &amp; ensure ratification. This is an historic step which makes all NATO Allies stronger &amp; safer."Stoltenberg said the decision was the result of a meeting he orchestrated between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that is set to begin on Tuesday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Fantine Gardinier
19:32 GMT 10.07.2023 (Updated: 19:37 GMT 10.07.2023)
Fantine Gardinier
After more than a year of political jockeying, Turkiye has agreed to support Sweden's bid to join the NATO alliance, which it applied to join last year.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "has agreed to forward Sweden's accession protocol to the Grand National Assembly ASAP & ensure ratification. This is an historic step which makes all NATO Allies stronger & safer."
Stoltenberg said the decision was the result of a meeting he orchestrated between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that is set to begin on Tuesday.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
