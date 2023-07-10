https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/us-de-facto-confessed-to-war-crimes-in-ukraine---russian-embassy-1111779664.html

US De Facto Confessed to War Crimes in Ukraine - Russian Embassy

US De Facto Confessed to War Crimes in Ukraine - Russian Embassy

Kirby defended the US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine in an interview, saying in that interview "we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed".

Kirby defended the US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine in an interview with ABC News on Sunday. Kirby said that cluster munitions are being supplied now to make up for how fast Ukrainian forces are using up their other artillery. Kirby told ABC that "we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed" during the Ukraine conflict, whether by means of cluster munitions, drones, or missile attacks. "If there is any logic behind the Administration's decision to transfer cluster munitions, it boils down to ‘it won't get any worse.’ The United States is ready to destroy life far from its own borders with the hands of Ukrainians," the Russian embassy said. The embassy emphasized that the West seeks to inflict strategic defeat on Russia, which, in turn, is defending its own people. On Friday, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

