Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Hit Ukrainian Troops

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Su-25SM "Grach" attack aircraft of the Central Military District carrying out missile strikes on Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Su-25SM "Grach" attack aircraft of the Central Military District carrying out missile strikes on Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman.Russian Defense Ministry specified that fighter aircraft in combat pairs carried out missile strikes on the enemy's concentration forces, using 122-millimeter fragmentation-fugitive unguided missiles S-13OF.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June, following several delays. The Russian Defense Ministry has admitted that Ukrainian troops are indeed trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.

