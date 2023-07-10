https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/white-house-says-opposes-new-start-notification-restrictions-in-2024-ndaa-1111797399.html

White House Opposes New START Notification Restrictions in 2024 NDAA

The Biden administration opposes a provision in the Fiscal Year 2024 NDAA that would restrict funds from being used to notify Russia pursuant to the New START, said the White House OMB.

Although the US ceased notifications under the New START in June, the NDAA measure would unduly constrain the ability of the US to reverse the action, the statement said.The US continues to send ballistic missile launch and major strategic exercise notifications, pursuant to older agreements that remain in force, the statement said.The Biden administration broadly supports passage of the NDAA by Congress, the statement added.The US House of Representatives may begin consideration of the $886 billion bill later this week, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

