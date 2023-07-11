International
BREAKING: Wallace Admits UK, Allies Were Building Ukraine's Military Capability Before Conflict
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/bloody-sunday-80th-anniversary-of-one-of-volyn-massacres-most-horrifying-episodes-1111828772.html
‘Bloody Sunday’: 80th Anniversary of One of Volyn Massacre’s Most Horrifying Episodes
‘Bloody Sunday’: 80th Anniversary of One of Volyn Massacre’s Most Horrifying Episodes
Ukrainian nationalists committed acts of unspeakable cruelty against Polish citizens.
2023-07-11T19:01+0000
2023-07-12T10:46+0000
world
ukraine
poland
germany
nazi
volyn massacre
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104344/82/1043448271_0:290:3067:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_754a134f54c2b2df5afb05c9d00a6f8c.jpg
Ukrainian nationalists and Nazi collaborators committed an act of mass murder of Polish civilians on July 11, 1943, amid a campaign of violence that later became known as the Volyn Massacre.On that day, sometimes referred to as “Bloody Sunday,” Ukrainian Nazis brutally slaughtered several thousand Poles in over 160 locations, in what was an attempt at ethnic cleansing. According to the estimates provided by Polish researcher Eva Semasko, over 10,000 Poles were murdered in Volyn that month.With the Soviet Red Army fighting against the Nazi German forces far away in the Battle of Kursk, the perpetrators of this atrocity appeared confident that they would get away with their crimes.The July 1943 atrocity and the Volyn Massacre in general is an uncomfortable subject for the leaders of modern Ukraine who toast WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborators as heroes but at the same time seek to maintain cordial relations with Poland.Sputnik has prepared a video about these terrible events.
ukraine
poland
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104344/82/1043448271_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13086d36c20798700b8665510bea2c9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
volun massacre, ukraine war crimes, ukrainian nazi, ukrainian nazi collaborators
volun massacre, ukraine war crimes, ukrainian nazi, ukrainian nazi collaborators

‘Bloody Sunday’: 80th Anniversary of One of Volyn Massacre’s Most Horrifying Episodes

19:01 GMT 11.07.2023 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 12.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankRally in Warsaw on the anniversary of the Volyn Massacre
Rally in Warsaw on the anniversary of the Volyn Massacre - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Today marks 80 years since one of the most tragic days of the Ukrainian nationalists' attack against Polish citizens in 1943.
Ukrainian nationalists and Nazi collaborators committed an act of mass murder of Polish civilians on July 11, 1943, amid a campaign of violence that later became known as the Volyn Massacre.
On that day, sometimes referred to as “Bloody Sunday,” Ukrainian Nazis brutally slaughtered several thousand Poles in over 160 locations, in what was an attempt at ethnic cleansing. According to the estimates provided by Polish researcher Eva Semasko, over 10,000 Poles were murdered in Volyn that month.
With the Soviet Red Army fighting against the Nazi German forces far away in the Battle of Kursk, the perpetrators of this atrocity appeared confident that they would get away with their crimes.
The July 1943 atrocity and the Volyn Massacre in general is an uncomfortable subject for the leaders of modern Ukraine who toast WWII Ukrainian Nazi collaborators as heroes but at the same time seek to maintain cordial relations with Poland.
Sputnik has prepared a video about these terrible events.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала