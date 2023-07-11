https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/extreme-hypocrisy-us-using-kiev-to-clean-inventory-of-banned-cluster-bombs-1111805783.html

'Extreme Hypocrisy': US Using Kiev to Clean Inventory of Banned Cluster Bombs

'Extreme Hypocrisy': US Using Kiev to Clean Inventory of Banned Cluster Bombs

US cluster bombs are hard to sell because they were banned in so many countries, hence the Pentagon is only too glad to unload them on Ukraine, a former Pentagon analyst and Air Force lieutenant colonel told Sputnik.

"The Pentagon's interest seems to be in getting rid of stockpiled munitions, and these cluster bombs are honestly difficult to get rid of for profit as so many nations have banned them," Kwiatkowski said. In terms of the progress of the conflict and prospects for peace, she added, the use of cluster bombs, like mines in general, can be a battlefield tactic that freezes off land area and transportation lines, and destroys the use of territory where they are emplaced or used. Ukraine, meanwhile, she added, had so far shown a dismal record of restraint and accountability in its use of all the other weapons systems supplied by the United States and its allies and there was no reason to suppose it would show any more responsibility or care in its use of cluster munitions. Kwiatkowski also took aim at the double standards employed by Western media in how they spin the use of the munitions. Moreover, she added, there is evidence of US cluster bomb damage done in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as every other place where these munitions have been used.

