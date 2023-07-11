https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/first-day-of-nato-summit-shows-alliance-more-assertive-than-ever-1111822805.html
First Day of NATO Summit Shows Alliance More Assertive Than Ever
First Day of NATO Summit Shows Alliance More Assertive Than Ever
The first day of the NATO summit confirmed the bloc wants to expand its geography to the Asia-Pacific region and challenge China in order to please its leader, Washington, military expert Pierre Henrot told Sputnik on Tuesday.
2023-07-11T23:36+0000
2023-07-11T23:36+0000
2023-07-11T23:34+0000
analysis
jens stoltenberg
pierre henrot
china
nato summit in vilnius
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111822425_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8d41aaf62834f03dd443bbe5f853b151.jpg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, that China was increasingly challenging the present world order. "After Jens Stoltenberg’s speech in Vilnius at the end of the first day of the NATO Council meeting, one realizes that NATO is more offensive and aggressive than ever," Henrot said.Stoltenberg denied NATO saw China as its adversary but accused Beijing of a military build-up that he said was developing at an unprecedented speed and scale, and without transparency. "These are very strong political words, squarely confronting China," the former high-ranking officer in NATO and UN observer in the Balkans said to Sputnik. Henrot suggested Stoltenberg's announcement that NATO was coordinating a meeting between Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea confirmed the alliance was about to start aggressively meddling in the Pacific region. Other key takeaways from the first day of the summit include the leaders’ commitment to continuing supplying the Ukrainian government with weapons and ammunition, and the fact that military spending by member states rose 8.3% this year — the biggest increase in decades. Stoltenberg said member states had all reached or exceeded the 2% mark set by NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/kiev-will-come-up-short-in-natos-membership-metrics-even-after-bloc-scraps-action-plan-1111820270.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111822425_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c04e506e75703c4833ab9b9932ce209b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato, vilnius summit, asia-pacific region, china, pierre henrot
nato, vilnius summit, asia-pacific region, china, pierre henrot
First Day of NATO Summit Shows Alliance More Assertive Than Ever
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first day of the NATO leaders’ summit confirmed the military alliance wants to expand its geography to the Asia-Pacific region and challenge China in order to please its leader, Washington, military expert Pierre Henrot told Sputnik on Tuesday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, that China was increasingly challenging the present world order.
"After Jens Stoltenberg’s speech in Vilnius at the end of the first day of the NATO Council meeting, one realizes that NATO is more offensive and aggressive than ever," Henrot said.
"Boasting about the fact that the Baltic Sea becomes a NATO lake is of course present in his speech, but more striking, NATO now wants to carry its aggressivity from the North Atlantic to the Pacific region, by vigorously criticizing China to please the Americans who undoubtedly lead the Alliance."
Stoltenberg denied NATO saw China as its adversary but accused Beijing of a military build-up that he said was developing at an unprecedented speed and scale, and without transparency.
"These are very strong political words, squarely confronting China," the former high-ranking officer in NATO and UN observer in the Balkans said to Sputnik.
Henrot suggested Stoltenberg's announcement that NATO was coordinating a meeting between Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea confirmed the alliance was about to start aggressively meddling in the Pacific region.
"Astonishing. When was this decided and confirmed by the 31 member states? I would suggest to change the name of NATO and call it World Treaty Organization," the expert said.
Other key takeaways from the first day of the summit include the leaders’ commitment to continuing supplying the Ukrainian government with weapons and ammunition, and the fact that military spending by member states rose 8.3% this year — the biggest increase in decades. Stoltenberg said member states had all reached or exceeded the 2% mark set by NATO.