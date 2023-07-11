International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/germanys-rheinmetall-says-will-supply-3058-caracal-vehicles-to-germany-netherlands-1111808615.html
Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles to Germany, Netherlands
Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles to Germany, Netherlands
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Monday that it has agreed with Germany's Bundeswehr and the Dutch armed forces on the supply of up to 3,058 Caracal air assault vehicles.
2023-07-11T08:19+0000
2023-07-11T08:19+0000
military
rheinmetall
bundeswehr
germany
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105210/92/1052109270_0:361:6882:4232_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3185b8ad9faa7194c5f82a5e7029eb.jpg
"The multi-year framework agreement includes 2,054 German and 1,004 Dutch vehicles with a gross contract value of up to 1.9 billion euros [$2 billion]," the company said in a press release. Rheinmetall's Caracal air assault vehicle was developed in cooperation with German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG and Armoured Car Systems GmbH. Delivery of the first test models is planned for the first quarter of 2024, and mass production is scheduled to start in early 2025.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105210/92/1052109270_379:0:6503:4593_1920x0_80_0_0_300de1404de456dab83c78061ee183ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european military, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, arms for ukraine
european military, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, arms for ukraine

Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles to Germany, Netherlands

08:19 GMT 11.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Armin Weigel / dpa / German soldiers load armored vehicles of the type "Marder" on a train at the troop exercise area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on February 21, 2017.
German soldiers load armored vehicles of the type Marder on a train at the troop exercise area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on February 21, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / Armin Weigel / dpa /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Monday that it has agreed with Germany's Bundeswehr and the Dutch armed forces on the supply of up to 3,058 Caracal air assault vehicles.
"The multi-year framework agreement includes 2,054 German and 1,004 Dutch vehicles with a gross contract value of up to 1.9 billion euros [$2 billion]," the company said in a press release.
Rheinmetall's Caracal air assault vehicle was developed in cooperation with German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG and Armoured Car Systems GmbH. Delivery of the first test models is planned for the first quarter of 2024, and mass production is scheduled to start in early 2025.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала