https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/germanys-rheinmetall-says-will-supply-3058-caracal-vehicles-to-germany-netherlands-1111808615.html

Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles to Germany, Netherlands

Germany's Rheinmetall Says Will Supply 3,058 Caracal Vehicles to Germany, Netherlands

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Monday that it has agreed with Germany's Bundeswehr and the Dutch armed forces on the supply of up to 3,058 Caracal air assault vehicles.

2023-07-11T08:19+0000

2023-07-11T08:19+0000

2023-07-11T08:19+0000

military

rheinmetall

bundeswehr

germany

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105210/92/1052109270_0:361:6882:4232_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3185b8ad9faa7194c5f82a5e7029eb.jpg

"The multi-year framework agreement includes 2,054 German and 1,004 Dutch vehicles with a gross contract value of up to 1.9 billion euros [$2 billion]," the company said in a press release. Rheinmetall's Caracal air assault vehicle was developed in cooperation with German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz AG and Armoured Car Systems GmbH. Delivery of the first test models is planned for the first quarter of 2024, and mass production is scheduled to start in early 2025.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european military, russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, arms for ukraine