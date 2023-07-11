https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/mit-scientists-use-new-innovative-technique-to-explore-river-systems-on-mars--titan-1111804654.html

MIT Scientists Use New Innovative Technique to Explore River Systems on Mars & Titan

MIT Scientists Use New Innovative Technique to Explore River Systems on Mars & Titan

A novel technique developed by MIT geologists allows researchers to gain insights into the intensity of past and present river flows on Mars and Titan.

2023-07-11T01:51+0000

2023-07-11T01:51+0000

2023-07-11T01:49+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

massachusetts institute of technology (mit)

titan

mars

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111804255_0:37:700:431_1920x0_80_0_0_39f5f75fcbbe59ba79f41f69b2e1116d.jpg

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently detailed a new, innovative technique to study the history of rivers in distant planets, such as ancient systems on Mars and current river systems on Saturn's largest moon, Titan.The MIT team applied their new approach to determine the speed and depth of ancient rivers on Mars that existed over a billion years ago, as well as to estimate the flow of currently active rivers on Titan.The researchers found that the ancient rivers on Mars likely flowed for extended periods, with Gale Crater hosting river activity for at least 100,000 years, and Jezero Crater sustaining rivers for over one million years. These findings suggest these regions on Mars may have once offered environments capable of supporting life.Turning their attention to Titan, the team analyzed imagery from NASA's Cassini spacecraft and estimated the flow rates of rivers on the moon. Surprisingly, Titan's rivers were found to be comparable in size to some of Earth's largest rivers, such as the Mississippi River. However, unlike Earth's rivers, Titan's rivers lack fan-shaped deltas at their mouths, raising questions about the absence of river deposits on the moon's surface.Perron also noted the value of exploring ancient Martian rivers, describing them as a "time machine" that allows scientists to understand their characteristics when they were actively flowing.The team's research built upon the work of hydrologist Gary Parker, who developed mathematical equations to describe river flow on Earth. By adapting these equations to work with limited measurements from remote images and topography, MIT researchers were able to calculate the flow rates of rivers on Mars and Titan based on width and slope measurements alone.Birch also expressed curiosity about the absence of river deltas on Titan and the need to further investigate this phenomenon.The study lays the foundation for future missions, such as NASA's upcoming Dragonfly mission to Titan, which aims to provide more comprehensive insights into the moon's environment. Until then, scientists will continue to rely on the data collected by Cassini to understand Titan's surface and further investigate the mysteries surrounding its rivers.The findings were published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200611/titan-is-moving-away-from-saturn-100-times-faster-than-previously-thought-says-new-study-1079583557.html

titan

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

water on mars, space exploration, space rivers, mit space studies, mars titan rivers