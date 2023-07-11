https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/not-out-of-the-woods-vermont-governor-issues-grave-warning-amid-dam-concerns-1111821460.html
'Not Out of the Woods’: Vermont Governor Issues Grave Warning Amid Dam Concerns
'Not Out of the Woods’: Vermont Governor Issues Grave Warning Amid Dam Concerns
Flooding hits Vermont, as continued, unseasonable rain in New England drowns the region. The state's governor warns that more rain will follow.
2023-07-11T22:38+0000
2023-07-11T22:38+0000
2023-07-11T22:36+0000
americas
us flooding
flash
flash floods
vermont
vermont
vermont
new england
new england
montpelier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111821305_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3ead1978de369534893b2c2c47c894.jpg
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a dire warning to local residents on Tuesday as severe weather consuming much of the US northeast has prompted fears of collapsed infrastructure in the region.The state’s governor also detailed that US President Joe Biden had approved the state's emergency declaration request, which will move federal resources into the state to assist with the flooding."Even though the sun may shine today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week, which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground," Scott said. Rainstorms in the region have caused catastrophic flooding as streets have turned into rivers. Flash flood alerts were put into place for parts of New York on Sunday, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) with at least one person in Orange County being killed. Then on Monday, nearly the entire state of Vermont was under a flash flood warning.Early Tuesday, emergency managers said the Wrightsville Dam, located on the border of Middlesex and the state’s capital of Montpelier, had risen 3 feet above record levels and had just 6 feet of storage capacity remaining. "Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining," Fraser added. "People in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses. The city has asked for swift water rescue assets to be moved into the area to assist when possible."Thus far, more than 100 rescues have been made across the state. Montpelier Police Chief Eric Nordenson announced that while fire trucks and ambulances are no longer functional, multiple water rescue teams were positioned in Montpelier to assist with the catastrophic flooding."Multiple water rescue teams are positioned in Montpelier, and we urge the public to please stay out of the downtown and off city roads. Our rescue crews, [Department of Public Works] staff, dispatchers and first responders are spread very thin and will need time to assess the damages,” he announced via social media.Even with 100 rescue efforts already made, the state’s police force announced continued rescue work across Vermont with additional rescue teams arriving on scene from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The National Guard also deployed helicopters to assist with evacuations in areas hit the hardest by flooding.
americas
vermont
new england
new england
montpelier
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111821305_455:0:3184:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_582634ef65c50efcf57072d9dee3ccf9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
vermont, new england, us, northeast, flooding, flash flooding, rain, rescue efforts, americas, new england, weather, extreme weather
vermont, new england, us, northeast, flooding, flash flooding, rain, rescue efforts, americas, new england, weather, extreme weather
'Not Out of the Woods’: Vermont Governor Issues Grave Warning Amid Dam Concerns
Beginning in the spring, New England, and some parts of New York, experienced an unprecedented amount of rain which continued into the summer season. The heavy rains have triggered floods, flash flood warnings, and has virtually sunk the region which is not used to such scrambling efforts to stay dry.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a dire warning to local residents on Tuesday as severe weather consuming much of the US northeast has prompted fears of collapsed infrastructure in the region.
The state’s governor also detailed that US President Joe Biden had approved the state's emergency declaration request, which will move federal resources into the state to assist with the flooding.
"Even though the sun may shine today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week, which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground," Scott said.
"So I want to be clear – we are not out of the woods," Scott warned. "This is nowhere near over, and at this phase, our primary focus continues to be on life and safety before we can shift into a recovery phase."
Rainstorms
in the region have caused catastrophic flooding as streets have turned into rivers. Flash flood alerts were put into place for parts of New York on Sunday, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) with at least one person in Orange County being killed. Then on Monday, nearly the entire state of Vermont was under a flash flood warning.
The persistent flooding Vermont is experiencing is expected to continue into Tuesday.
Reports say the state has received up to 9 inches of rain, recalling the disastrous effects of Hurricane Irene in August 2011 which saw lower river crest levels than those seen during Tuesday’s flooding.
“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Scott told reporters.
Early Tuesday, emergency managers said the Wrightsville Dam, located on the border of Middlesex and the state’s capital of Montpelier, had risen 3 feet above record levels and had just 6 feet of storage capacity remaining.
"This has never happened since the dam was built, so there is no precedent for potential damage," Bill Fraser, who serves as town manager, warned. "There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier, which would drastically add to the existing flood damage."
"Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining," Fraser added. "People in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses. The city has asked for swift water rescue assets to be moved into the area to assist when possible."
Thus far, more than 100 rescues have been made across the state. Montpelier Police Chief Eric Nordenson announced that while fire trucks and ambulances are no longer functional, multiple water rescue teams were positioned in Montpelier to assist with the catastrophic flooding.
"Multiple water rescue teams are positioned in Montpelier, and we urge the public to please stay out of the downtown and off city roads. Our rescue crews, [Department of Public Works] staff, dispatchers and first responders are spread very thin and will need time to assess the damages,” he announced via social media.
Even with 100 rescue efforts already made, the state’s police force announced continued rescue work across Vermont with additional rescue teams arriving on scene from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The National Guard also deployed helicopters to assist with evacuations in areas hit the hardest by flooding.