https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/not-out-of-the-woods-vermont-governor-issues-grave-warning-amid-dam-concerns-1111821460.html

'Not Out of the Woods’: Vermont Governor Issues Grave Warning Amid Dam Concerns

'Not Out of the Woods’: Vermont Governor Issues Grave Warning Amid Dam Concerns

Flooding hits Vermont, as continued, unseasonable rain in New England drowns the region. The state's governor warns that more rain will follow.

2023-07-11T22:38+0000

2023-07-11T22:38+0000

2023-07-11T22:36+0000

americas

us flooding

flash

flash floods

vermont

vermont

vermont

new england

new england

montpelier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111821305_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3ead1978de369534893b2c2c47c894.jpg

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a dire warning to local residents on Tuesday as severe weather consuming much of the US northeast has prompted fears of collapsed infrastructure in the region.The state’s governor also detailed that US President Joe Biden had approved the state's emergency declaration request, which will move federal resources into the state to assist with the flooding."Even though the sun may shine today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week, which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground," Scott said. Rainstorms in the region have caused catastrophic flooding as streets have turned into rivers. Flash flood alerts were put into place for parts of New York on Sunday, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) with at least one person in Orange County being killed. Then on Monday, nearly the entire state of Vermont was under a flash flood warning.Early Tuesday, emergency managers said the Wrightsville Dam, located on the border of Middlesex and the state’s capital of Montpelier, had risen 3 feet above record levels and had just 6 feet of storage capacity remaining. "Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining," Fraser added. "People in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses. The city has asked for swift water rescue assets to be moved into the area to assist when possible."Thus far, more than 100 rescues have been made across the state. Montpelier Police Chief Eric Nordenson announced that while fire trucks and ambulances are no longer functional, multiple water rescue teams were positioned in Montpelier to assist with the catastrophic flooding."Multiple water rescue teams are positioned in Montpelier, and we urge the public to please stay out of the downtown and off city roads. Our rescue crews, [Department of Public Works] staff, dispatchers and first responders are spread very thin and will need time to assess the damages,” he announced via social media.Even with 100 rescue efforts already made, the state’s police force announced continued rescue work across Vermont with additional rescue teams arriving on scene from Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The National Guard also deployed helicopters to assist with evacuations in areas hit the hardest by flooding.

americas

vermont

new england

new england

montpelier

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

vermont, new england, us, northeast, flooding, flash flooding, rain, rescue efforts, americas, new england, weather, extreme weather