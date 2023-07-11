REC Reveals Unified Export Support System in China

International
"We have created a unified export support system in China. We provide assistance to companies through the Trade Mission of the Russian Federation in the People's Republic of China, the representative office of the Russian Export Center. Moreover, domestic agricultural products are represented at the Shanghai Taste Pavilion and on the shelves of national Made in Russia stores at local markets," Prokhorenko said at a joint event of the REC and China's Liaoning region at the Russia-China EXPO at the Innoprom."In addition, the Russian Trade Company (VEB.RF) operates in the country, which serves as a cross-industry platform for conducting foreign trade transactions between Russian producers and Chinese consumers. This creates multi-channel interdepartmental cooperation supported by financial and non-financial support instruments," he added.Prokhorenko emphasized that the "Made in Russia" promotional program is working effectively in China. It reportedly helps to create a new image of Russian products among Chinese consumers and allows companies to discover new market niches by highlighting the competitive advantages of Made in Russia goods, such as quality, organic production, energy efficiency, environmental friendliness and reliability.
19:55 GMT 11.07.2023
