Russian Military to Receive Two New, Two Upgraded Tu-160s in 2023
The Russian armed forces will receive two new and two upgraded Tu-160 strategic missile carriers in 2023, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited the Kazan Aircraft Production Association on Wednesday, where he was informed that the Russian military will receive the new aircraft, the ministry said.The Tu-160 is a Russian heavy supersonic nuclear-capable strategic bomber and missile carrier created by Tupolev Design Bureau. It is one the largest and heaviest combat aircraft and fastest bomber in use.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited the Kazan Aircraft Production Association on Wednesday, where he was informed that the Russian military will receive the new aircraft, the ministry said.
The Tu-160 is a Russian heavy supersonic nuclear-capable strategic bomber and missile carrier created by Tupolev Design Bureau. It is one the largest and heaviest combat aircraft and fastest bomber in use.