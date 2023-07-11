https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/the-liberal-media-begin-to-turn-on-the-biden-crime-family-1111802884.html

The Liberal Media Begin to Turn on the Biden Crime Family

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sweden joining NATO, and addiction problem in America.

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sweden joining NATO, and reports of Putin meeting with the head of Wagner Prigozhin.

Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Addiction in America, How Biden Enables Hunter's Drug Addiction, and Tookie Williams Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Russian Blue Cats, The Biden Family Response to Drug Addiction, and Sweden Joining NATO In the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about the lack of addiction help in America, the founder of the Crips gang, and Bill Gates involved with mosquitoes. Karen discussed her stance on the death penalty and her interview with Crip gang co-founder Tookie Williams. Karen spoke about her work with addicts in prison and how personal responsibility is the first step to recovery. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Hunter Biden's legal trouble, President Erdogan, and President Biden's visits to King Charles. Ted commented on Sweden joining NATO and President Erdogan backing the membership of Sweden. Ted commented on addiction in America and the ways to solve the underlying problems of it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

