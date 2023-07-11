International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Liberal Media Begin to Turn on the Biden Crime Family
The Liberal Media Begin to Turn on the Biden Crime Family
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sweden joining NATO, and addiction problem in America.
The Liberal Media Begin to Turn on the Biden Crime Family
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sweden joining NATO, and reports of Putin meeting with the head of Wagner Prigozhin.
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Addiction in America, How Biden Enables Hunter's Drug Addiction, and Tookie Williams Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Russian Blue Cats, The Biden Family Response to Drug Addiction, and Sweden Joining NATO In the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about the lack of addiction help in America, the founder of the Crips gang, and Bill Gates involved with mosquitoes. Karen discussed her stance on the death penalty and her interview with Crip gang co-founder Tookie Williams. Karen spoke about her work with addicts in prison and how personal responsibility is the first step to recovery. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Hunter Biden's legal trouble, President Erdogan, and President Biden's visits to King Charles. Ted commented on Sweden joining NATO and President Erdogan backing the membership of Sweden. Ted commented on addiction in America and the ways to solve the underlying problems of it.
The Liberal Media Begin to Turn on the Biden Crime Family

04:45 GMT 11.07.2023 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 11.07.2023)
The Backstory
The Liberal Media Begin to Turn on the Biden Crime Family
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sweden joining NATO, and addiction problem in America.
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Addiction in America, How Biden Enables Hunter's Drug Addiction, and Tookie Williams

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Russian Blue Cats, The Biden Family Response to Drug Addiction, and Sweden Joining NATO

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about the lack of addiction help in America, the founder of the Crips gang, and Bill Gates involved with mosquitoes. Karen discussed her stance on the death penalty and her interview with Crip gang co-founder Tookie Williams. Karen spoke about her work with addicts in prison and how personal responsibility is the first step to recovery.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Hunter Biden's legal trouble, President Erdogan, and President Biden's visits to King Charles. Ted commented on Sweden joining NATO and President Erdogan backing the membership of Sweden. Ted commented on addiction in America and the ways to solve the underlying problems of it.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
