Ukraine Lost 26,000 Troops and 3,000 Arms Since Start of Counteroffensive – Shoigu
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about the situation in special military operation zone. 11.07.2023
Shoigu stressed that Kiev failed to achieve its goals in all directions and lost roughly 26 thousands of troops and 3 thousands of military equipment.Russian army decimated 21 Ukrainian aircraft, 5 helicopters, over 1200 tanks and other armored vehicles, including 17 Leopards.
15:19 GMT 11.07.2023 (Updated: 15:32 GMT 11.07.2023)
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about the situation in special military operation zone.
Shoigu stressed that Kiev failed to achieve its goals in all directions and lost roughly 26 thousands of troops and 3 thousands of military equipment.
"To sum up some results, what did they achieve for this widely promoted and announced, as they called it, strategic counteroffensive. As a result, what have they got approaching the NATO summit? Since June 4, the enemy's losses have amounted to more than 26,000 military and 3,000 units of various weapons," Defense Minister stressed.
Russian army decimated 21 Ukrainian aircraft, 5 helicopters, over 1200 tanks and other armored vehicles, including 17 Leopards.