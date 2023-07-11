https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/us-house-panel-reportedly-concludes-fbi-helped-ukrainian-intel-censor-us-accounts-1111805570.html

US House Panel Reportedly Concludes FBI Helped Ukrainian Intel Censor US Accounts

The FBI helped the Security Service of Ukraine censor social media accounts based in the US as part of an effort to combat alleged Russian disinformation, US media reported, citing a US House Judiciary Committee report.

The FBI forwarded Meta* an SBU-provided list of accounts flagged for removal, based on their alleged involvement in spreading disinformation, the Monday report detailed. However, the list included some US-based accounts, including the US State Department’s own Russian-language Instagram account.The FBI and SBU marked authentic accounts belonging to the US government and journalists in an effort to have them censored, the report said. The Judiciary Committee’s allegations are reportedly based on information gained through subpoenas sent to Meta and Alphabet – the parent company of Google and YouTube. Google was inundated with censorship requests following the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the report said, citing a senior Google cybersecurity official. The requests primarily came from the Ukrainian government, other Eastern European governments, the EU and European Commission, the employee reportedly said. The judiciary panel’s report was developed alongside the subcommittee on the weaponization of the US government, which is investigating governmental abuse of authority and collaboration with private companies to suppress certain viewpoints. The FBI’s actions constitute unconstitutional misconduct and endanger national security, the lawmakers’ report said. The subject is expected to arise during a committee hearing with FBI chief Christopher Wray later this week.The allegations mirror those made earlier this year in the so-called "Twitter Files" release, which featured an email demonstrating collaboration between the FBI and SBU to forward censorship requests to Twitter.* banned in Russia as an extremist organization

