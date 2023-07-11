https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/us-prepares-for-forever-war-in-ukraine-with-cluster-munitions-1111800467.html

US Prepares For 'Forever War' in Ukraine With Cluster Munitions

US Prepares For 'Forever War' in Ukraine With Cluster Munitions

2023-07-11T04:32+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Dan Lazare to discuss the Biden administration’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine and the devastating effects that those munitions have had all over the world, how the munitions are likely to make Ukraine’s counteroffensive even more brutal than it already is as it continues to stall, and how this decision and the broader US support for the conflict will affect the domestic political situation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Hooker, Secretary Treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 623 to discuss the struggle of UPS workers for a contract as negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS have fallen through, why workers are fighting for a fairer contract, how the pandemic demonstrated the power of workers and contributed to the wave of unionization and strikes across many industries, and how people can show support for the workers if they do go on strike.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss the anniversary of the adoption of the 14th amendment to the US constitution and how it has been used to defend the rights of corporations.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the upcoming NATO summit and how the issues facing the coalition may threaten to unravel it, a recent report on rising food insecurity in the US in the aftermath of the expiration of pandemic-era SNAP benefits, and a Tulsa judge dismissing a lawsuit that sought reparations for the Tulsa race massacre.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

