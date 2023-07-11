https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/us-supplying-ukraine-with-cluster-munitions-as-offensive-stalls-1111798290.html

US Supplying Ukraine With Cluster Munitions as Offensive Stalls

US Supplying Ukraine With Cluster Munitions as Offensive Stalls

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the US' decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, amid a forestalled offensive.

2023-07-11T04:20+0000

2023-07-11T04:20+0000

2023-07-11T11:24+0000

fault lines

radio

washington

ufo

ukraine

cluster bombs

ron desantis

nato

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111798132_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1aedd5bcfeee64df64a7adee1b262027.png

U.S. Supplying Ukraine With Cluster Munitions as Offensive Stalls On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the U.S.' decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, amid a forestalled offensive.

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentMark Sleboda: Military and Geopolitical AnalystRobin Biro: Democratic Strategist and Former Regional Director on Barack Obama’s 2008 Presidential Campaign.Steve Gill: Radio Host and CEO of Gill MediaDave Beaty: UFO Researcher and TV JournalistIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to discuss Turkiye’s desire to join the European Union in exchange for Sweden's approval into the NATO alliance.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the United States supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine while the Ukrainian offensive stalls.In the third hour, Robin Biro and Steve Gill spoke to Jamarl Thomas about Ron DeSantis’s campaign as Democrats are trying to stop a third party presidential bid on Capitol Hill.Later in the final hour, Dave Beaty joined the show to talk about the UFO whistleblowers at Capitol hill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

washington

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, sweden into the nato, cluster munitions to ukraine, who's winning in ukraine, ron desantis’s campaign, ufo whistleblowers