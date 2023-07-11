https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/us-supplying-ukraine-with-cluster-munitions-as-offensive-stalls-1111798290.html
US Supplying Ukraine With Cluster Munitions as Offensive Stalls
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the US' decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, amid a forestalled offensive.
U.S. Supplying Ukraine With Cluster Munitions as Offensive Stalls
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentMark Sleboda: Military and Geopolitical AnalystRobin Biro: Democratic Strategist and Former Regional Director on Barack Obama’s 2008 Presidential Campaign.Steve Gill: Radio Host and CEO of Gill MediaDave Beaty: UFO Researcher and TV JournalistIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to discuss Turkiye’s desire to join the European Union in exchange for Sweden's approval into the NATO alliance.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the United States supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine while the Ukrainian offensive stalls.In the third hour, Robin Biro and Steve Gill spoke to Jamarl Thomas about Ron DeSantis’s campaign as Democrats are trying to stop a third party presidential bid on Capitol Hill.Later in the final hour, Dave Beaty joined the show to talk about the UFO whistleblowers at Capitol hill.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the US' decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, amid a forestalled offensive.
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Mark Sleboda: Military and Geopolitical Analyst
Robin Biro: Democratic Strategist and Former Regional Director on Barack Obama’s 2008 Presidential Campaign.
Steve Gill: Radio Host and CEO of Gill Media
Dave Beaty: UFO Researcher and TV Journalist
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines team to discuss Turkiye’s desire to join the European Union in exchange for Sweden's approval into the NATO alliance.
In the second hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the United States supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine while the Ukrainian offensive stalls.
In the third hour, Robin Biro and Steve Gill spoke to Jamarl Thomas about Ron DeSantis’s campaign as Democrats are trying to stop a third party presidential bid on Capitol Hill.
Later in the final hour, Dave Beaty joined the show to talk about the UFO whistleblowers at Capitol hill.
