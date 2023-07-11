International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/watch-russian-troops-discover-alleged-foreign-mercenaries-bodies-1111811842.html
WATCH Russian Troops Discover Alleged Foreign Mercenaries' Bodies
WATCH Russian Troops Discover Alleged Foreign Mercenaries' Bodies
This short video, which surfaced online on July 10, allegedly depicts the aftermath of a clash between the Russian military and a group of foreign mercenaries in the vicinity of the Lugovoye village in Zaporozhye Region of Russia.
2023-07-11T13:10+0000
2023-07-11T13:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
mercenaries
bodies
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111811947_0:338:451:592_1920x0_80_0_0_252a1b0d8c80143f670f86476161809a.png
While Western governments appear rather tight-lipped when it comes to discussing their nationals fighting alongside Ukrainian militants and neo-Nazi gunmen employed by Zelensky, Western media outlets periodically run stories about this or that foreign “volunteer” getting killed while fighting Russian troops.This short video, which surfaced online on July 10, allegedly depicts the aftermath of a clash between the Russian military and a group of foreign mercenaries - "adventurers", as the social media post's author described them - in the vicinity of the Lugovoye village in Zaporozhye Region of Russia.“Yesterday, they tried to come here, but kinda did not make it,” a Russian soldier can be heard talking in the video as he inspects a helmet bearing a US flag patch.“Why couldn’t he stay at home,” the Russian soldier wonders aloud, apparently referring to the slain owner of the helmet he holds.WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO!Sputnik could not immediately confirm the identities of the pro-Kiev fighters killed in this clash.
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Footage appeared online showing allegedly foreign mercenaries who have been destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces as part of the special military op in Ukraine
Footage appeared online showing allegedly foreign mercenaries who have been destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces as part of the special military op in Ukraine
2023-07-11T13:10+0000
true
PT0M39S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111811947_0:296:451:634_1920x0_80_0_0_51593bc59d8bad1b051a1b5fff1c7121.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military operation in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine
russian military operation in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine

WATCH Russian Troops Discover Alleged Foreign Mercenaries' Bodies

13:10 GMT 11.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Social MediaScreenshot from a video posted on Telegram, which allegedly depicts the aftermath of a clash between Russian military and a group of Kiev regime fighters that apparently included at least one foreign mercenary.
Screenshot from a video posted on Telegram, which allegedly depicts the aftermath of a clash between Russian military and a group of Kiev regime fighters that apparently included at least one foreign mercenary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
© Photo : Screenshot / Social Media
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Many of the foreign mercenaries who flocked to fight for Kiev have met an inglorious end on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict.
While Western governments appear rather tight-lipped when it comes to discussing their nationals fighting alongside Ukrainian militants and neo-Nazi gunmen employed by Zelensky, Western media outlets periodically run stories about this or that foreign “volunteer” getting killed while fighting Russian troops.
This short video, which surfaced online on July 10, allegedly depicts the aftermath of a clash between the Russian military and a group of foreign mercenaries - "adventurers", as the social media post's author described them - in the vicinity of the Lugovoye village in Zaporozhye Region of Russia.
“Yesterday, they tried to come here, but kinda did not make it,” a Russian soldier can be heard talking in the video as he inspects a helmet bearing a US flag patch.
“Why couldn’t he stay at home,” the Russian soldier wonders aloud, apparently referring to the slain owner of the helmet he holds.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO!
© Sputnik
Sputnik could not immediately confirm the identities of the pro-Kiev fighters killed in this clash.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала