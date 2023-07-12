https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/74-years-of-nato-expansion-in-a-minute-1111832901.html

74 Years of NATO Expansion in a Minute

74 Years of NATO Expansion in a Minute

These days when NATO member countries have gathered in Vilnius for a two-day summit with most pressing issues on the agenda. Leaders of North Atlantic Treaty Organization discuss prospects of bloc expansion via Sweden accession and the ways to continue providing Kiev regime with arms and munition amid ongoing crisis.

2023-07-12T16:31+0000

2023-07-12T16:31+0000

2023-07-12T16:31+0000

military

nato expansion

nato

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

NATO was established in 1949 with the purpose of deterring the Soviet Union and other communist states allied with Moscow. The aggressive and expansionist nature of the military bloc was evident despite hypocritical defensive rhetoric – soon after the creation of NATO, US strategists came up with Operation Dropshot that implied full-scale war in Europe and nuking Soviet territories with 300 bombs. This plan never came to life thanks to advances in Soviet technology, yet the Washington-backed NATO remained Moscow's archenemy until the end of Cold War, and beyond.At the end of the 1980s, the White House offered the Kremlin a promise to stop NATO expansion. Yet, after the dissolution of Soviet Union, the West pressed on and soon new states joined the anti-Russian bloc. When asked about the promise given to Kremlin, US officials claim that these words were never codified and that this promise was given to the head of state that no longer exists – and this makes them idle.See Sputnik's interactive map to learn how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has expanded.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik has prepared a special video dedicated to the enlargement of the alliance, which claims to be a defensive bloc Sputnik has prepared a special video dedicated to the enlargement of the alliance, which claims to be a defensive bloc 2023-07-12T16:31+0000 true PT0M56S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

nato expansion, nato enlargement, us hegemony, us expansionism, russia-nato showdown