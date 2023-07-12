https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/battle-of-prokhorovka-80th-anniversary-of-red-armys-triumph-in-worlds-largest-tank-clash-1111832339.html

Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash

Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash

On July 12, 1943, one of the pivotal moments of World War II transpired near the Russian village of Prokhorovka in which armored units of the Nazi German... 12.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-12T16:57+0000

2023-07-12T16:57+0000

2023-07-12T16:57+0000

russia

kursk

battle of kursk

prokhorovka

red army

nazis

history

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111834488_0:155:3091:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba90db514b194299ad38b763abc5fc5.jpg

The Battle of Prokhorovka was part of a much larger engagement known as the Battle of Kursk - the largest tank battle in history - during which the Nazis attempted to cut off and destroy the Red Army troops deployed in the Kursk salient, only to be thwarted by Soviet defenders.It was near Prokhorovka where formations of the 2nd SS Tank Corps that were trying to cut through Soviet defenses south of Kursk met with a counterattack launched by units of the Red Army’s 5th Guards Tank Brigade.Savage fighting ensued, with Soviet forces suffering heavy losses but refusing to give ground, ultimately denying the Nazis their objective.Up to 1,200 tanks and self-propelled guns were involved in the Battle of Prokhorovka from both sides.Unable to achieve a breakthrough, Nazi forces had to pull back, losing the Battle of Prokhorovka, which in turn played an important role in the Nazis’ defeat in the Battle of Kursk – the decisive moment in the history of World War II that helped seal the fate of Nazi Germany.

russia

kursk

prokhorovka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

world war ii, battle of kursk, battle of prokhorovka, largest tank battle in history