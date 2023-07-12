International
Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash
Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash
On July 12, 1943, one of the pivotal moments of World War II transpired near the Russian village of Prokhorovka in which armored units of the Nazi German... 12.07.2023, Sputnik International
The Battle of Prokhorovka was part of a much larger engagement known as the Battle of Kursk - the largest tank battle in history - during which the Nazis attempted to cut off and destroy the Red Army troops deployed in the Kursk salient, only to be thwarted by Soviet defenders.It was near Prokhorovka where formations of the 2nd SS Tank Corps that were trying to cut through Soviet defenses south of Kursk met with a counterattack launched by units of the Red Army’s 5th Guards Tank Brigade.Savage fighting ensued, with Soviet forces suffering heavy losses but refusing to give ground, ultimately denying the Nazis their objective.Up to 1,200 tanks and self-propelled guns were involved in the Battle of Prokhorovka from both sides.Unable to achieve a breakthrough, Nazi forces had to pull back, losing the Battle of Prokhorovka, which in turn played an important role in the Nazis’ defeat in the Battle of Kursk – the decisive moment in the history of World War II that helped seal the fate of Nazi Germany.
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash

16:57 GMT 12.07.2023
Wreckage of a Nazi German tank in the vicinity of Prokhorovka. July 1943
Andrei Dergalin
On July 12, 1943, one of the pivotal moments of World War II transpired near the Russian village of Prokhorovka in which armored units of the Nazi German invaders suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of the Red Army forces.
The Battle of Prokhorovka was part of a much larger engagement known as the Battle of Kursk - the largest tank battle in history - during which the Nazis attempted to cut off and destroy the Red Army troops deployed in the Kursk salient, only to be thwarted by Soviet defenders.
It was near Prokhorovka where formations of the 2nd SS Tank Corps that were trying to cut through Soviet defenses south of Kursk met with a counterattack launched by units of the Red Army’s 5th Guards Tank Brigade.
Savage fighting ensued, with Soviet forces suffering heavy losses but refusing to give ground, ultimately denying the Nazis their objective.
Up to 1,200 tanks and self-propelled guns were involved in the Battle of Prokhorovka from both sides.
Unable to achieve a breakthrough, Nazi forces had to pull back, losing the Battle of Prokhorovka, which in turn played an important role in the Nazis’ defeat in the Battle of Kursk – the decisive moment in the history of World War II that helped seal the fate of Nazi Germany.
