https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/battle-of-prokhorovka-80th-anniversary-of-red-armys-triumph-in-worlds-largest-tank-clash-1111832339.html
Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash
Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash
On July 12, 1943, one of the pivotal moments of World War II transpired near the Russian village of Prokhorovka in which armored units of the Nazi German... 12.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-12T16:57+0000
2023-07-12T16:57+0000
2023-07-12T16:57+0000
russia
kursk
battle of kursk
prokhorovka
red army
nazis
history
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111834488_0:155:3091:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba90db514b194299ad38b763abc5fc5.jpg
The Battle of Prokhorovka was part of a much larger engagement known as the Battle of Kursk - the largest tank battle in history - during which the Nazis attempted to cut off and destroy the Red Army troops deployed in the Kursk salient, only to be thwarted by Soviet defenders.It was near Prokhorovka where formations of the 2nd SS Tank Corps that were trying to cut through Soviet defenses south of Kursk met with a counterattack launched by units of the Red Army’s 5th Guards Tank Brigade.Savage fighting ensued, with Soviet forces suffering heavy losses but refusing to give ground, ultimately denying the Nazis their objective.Up to 1,200 tanks and self-propelled guns were involved in the Battle of Prokhorovka from both sides.Unable to achieve a breakthrough, Nazi forces had to pull back, losing the Battle of Prokhorovka, which in turn played an important role in the Nazis’ defeat in the Battle of Kursk – the decisive moment in the history of World War II that helped seal the fate of Nazi Germany.
russia
kursk
prokhorovka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111834488_180:0:2909:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e56ea45e09b6e1f1738d0f94e1da0032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world war ii, battle of kursk, battle of prokhorovka, largest tank battle in history
world war ii, battle of kursk, battle of prokhorovka, largest tank battle in history
Battle of Prokhorovka: 80th Anniversary of Red Army's Triumph in World's Largest Tank Clash
On July 12, 1943, one of the pivotal moments of World War II transpired near the Russian village of Prokhorovka in which armored units of the Nazi German invaders suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of the Red Army forces.
The Battle of Prokhorovka was part of a much larger engagement known as the Battle of Kursk - the largest tank battle in history - during which the Nazis attempted to cut off and destroy the Red Army troops deployed in the Kursk salient, only to be thwarted by Soviet defenders.
It was near Prokhorovka where formations of the 2nd SS Tank Corps that were trying to cut through Soviet defenses south of Kursk met with a counterattack launched by units of the Red Army’s 5th Guards Tank Brigade.
Savage fighting ensued, with Soviet forces suffering heavy losses but refusing to give ground, ultimately denying the Nazis their objective.
Up to 1,200 tanks and self-propelled guns were involved in the Battle of Prokhorovka from both sides.
Unable to achieve a breakthrough, Nazi forces had to pull back, losing the Battle of Prokhorovka, which in turn played an important role in the Nazis’ defeat in the Battle of Kursk – the decisive moment in the history of World War II that helped seal the fate of Nazi Germany.