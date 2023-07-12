International
The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Biden Won't Approve Ukraine's NATO Membership Until Conflict Ends
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the NATO Summit.
Biden Won't Approve Ukraine's NATO Membership Until Conflict Ends
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystMark Frost: Economist, professorAngie Wong: JournalistTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Market strategistThe show starts with Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit, Sweden joining, Turkiye getting F-16s, and the US blocking Ukraine from NATO.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Economist, a professor, and consultant Mark Frost on the US job numbers, Yellen's comments on the recession, and the general economy.The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to discuss the latest out of the Hunter Biden saga.The show closes with economist Todd "Bubba" Horowitz on the BRICS de-dollarization plan.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the NATO Summit.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Mark Frost: Economist, professor
Angie Wong: Journalist
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Market strategist
The show starts with Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst discussing the latest out of the NATO Summit, Sweden joining, Turkiye getting F-16s, and the US blocking Ukraine from NATO.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Economist, a professor, and consultant Mark Frost on the US job numbers, Yellen's comments on the recession, and the general economy.
The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong to discuss the latest out of the Hunter Biden saga.
The show closes with economist Todd "Bubba" Horowitz on the BRICS de-dollarization plan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
