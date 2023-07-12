https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/dems-target-cornel-west-campaign-as-biden-poll-numbers-fail-to-improve-1111820146.html

Dems Target Cornel West Campaign as Biden Poll Numbers Fail to Improve

Dems Target Cornel West Campaign as Biden Poll Numbers Fail to Improve

Planned Protests Against Peru Government, Why Australia Doesn’t Advocate For Assange, Ruling Limits Government Involvement With Social Media

2023-07-12T05:50+0000

2023-07-12T05:50+0000

2023-07-12T13:08+0000

by any means necessary

radio

peru

julian assange

social media

surveillance

joe biden

cornel west

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111819987_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cca428178bc49d377cbf162ab8a7bf55.png

Dems Target Cornel West Campaign As Biden Poll Numbers Fail To Improve Planned Protests Against Peru Government, Why Australia Doesn’t Advocate For Assange, Ruling Limits Government Involvement With Social Media

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss upcoming protests in Peru against the government of Dina Boluarte, how the political situation in Peru has evolved since the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo, how the Peruvian government is working to prevent mass turnout for the upcoming protests, and why the government of Dina Boluarte remains deeply unpopular in Peru.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss why the Australian government is refusing to advocate for the release of Julian Assange and how that case compares with the government’s efforts to free David Hicks, the reality behind Assange’s case and why the US is interested in prosecuting him for being a journalist, and how the struggle to free Julian Assange and prevent his extradition to the US will move forward.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a recent ruling on US government influence over the behavior and moderation of social media platforms, a report documenting the effects of lead casing on communications cables, the NYPD collecting identification data from the cell phones of people in custody, and the surveillance of half of the world’s mobile phone users by a company which gives them a “reputation score” and sells that data to other companies.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, co-host of The Final Countdown, which you can hear from 10am to 12 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss reports about Joe Biden’s personal behavior as a boss and as a grandparent and how that conflicts with the image that his campaign attempts to portray him in, hand-wringing over Cornel West’s presidential campaign by Democratic strategists who argue that his candidacy will enable Donald Trump to be re-elected, and how recent Supreme Court decisions may affect the 2024 presidential campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, protests in peru, the government of dina boluarte, julian assange, social media platforms censorship, cornel west’s presidential campaign