Fiery Political Activism? Swede Seeks to Burn NATO Charter in Stockholm

A Swedish activist is planning to burn the NATO charter as a protest against Sweden's membership in the alliance. Previously, this activist had previously considered a similar action involving the Quran, according to Swedish media.

2023-07-12T15:24+0000

world

sweden

stockholm

nato

saudi foreign ministry

quran

The demonstration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 12 at Stortorget Square in Stockholm.Earlier in the day, Matthias Sigfridsson, the police chief of the northwestern Swedish county of Skane, announced that law enforcement officials had granted permission for a demonstration involving the "burning of a religious text."It should be noted that the police allowed the "Islamic League" organization, which is in charge of the mosque in the square, to carry out the action on July 9.It was reported that the Saudi Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in response to the Quran burning incident in Stockholm. The diplomatic mission informed the Swedish embassy of its strong condemnation of the incident.Earlier, the Swedish authorities had authorized a protest involving the burning of a Quran near Stockholm's main mosque. The incident was timed to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

