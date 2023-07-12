https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/fiery-political-activism-swede-seeks-to-burn-nato-charter-in-stockholm-1111831143.html
Fiery Political Activism? Swede Seeks to Burn NATO Charter in Stockholm
A Swedish activist is planning to burn the NATO charter as a protest against Sweden's membership in the alliance. Previously, this activist had previously considered a similar action involving the Quran, according to Swedish media.
The demonstration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 12 at Stortorget Square in Stockholm.Earlier in the day, Matthias Sigfridsson, the police chief of the northwestern Swedish county of Skane, announced that law enforcement officials had granted permission for a demonstration involving the "burning of a religious text."It should be noted that the police allowed the "Islamic League" organization, which is in charge of the mosque in the square, to carry out the action on July 9.It was reported that the Saudi Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in response to the Quran burning incident in Stockholm. The diplomatic mission informed the Swedish embassy of its strong condemnation of the incident.Earlier, the Swedish authorities had authorized a protest involving the burning of a Quran near Stockholm's main mosque. The incident was timed to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
The demonstration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 12 at Stortorget Square in Stockholm.
"Lucas, 29, who had applied for permission to burn the Quran, changed his mind after NATO's statement... He now intends to express his discontent by burning the NATO Charter instead," the statement revealed.
Earlier in the day, Matthias Sigfridsson, the police chief of the northwestern Swedish county of Skane, announced that law enforcement officials had granted permission
for a demonstration involving the "burning of a religious text."
It should be noted that the police allowed the "Islamic League" organization, which is in charge of the mosque in the square, to carry out the action on July 9.
It was reported that the Saudi Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in response to the Quran burning incident in Stockholm. The diplomatic mission informed the Swedish embassy of its strong condemnation
of the incident.
Earlier, the Swedish authorities had authorized a protest involving the burning of a Quran near Stockholm's main mosque. The incident was timed to coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.