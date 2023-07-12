https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/nato-countries-reaffirm-ukraines-right-to-join-alliance-without-map-1111834378.html

NATO Countries Reaffirm Ukraine's Right to Join Alliance Without MAP

NATO Countries Reaffirm Ukraine's Right to Join Alliance Without MAP

NATO countries reaffirmed the right of Ukraine to join the alliance without following the the membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one. "Allies reaffirm that Ukraine will become member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.The G7 has published a joint declaration on Ukraine that states:

