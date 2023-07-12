https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/nato-countries-reaffirm-ukraines-right-to-join-alliance-without-map-1111834378.html
NATO Countries Reaffirm Ukraine's Right to Join Alliance Without MAP
NATO countries reaffirmed the right of Ukraine to join the alliance without following the the membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
2023-07-12T14:19+0000
2023-07-12T14:19+0000
2023-07-12T14:31+0000
On Tuesday, Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one. "Allies reaffirm that Ukraine will become member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.The G7 has published a joint declaration on Ukraine that states:
NATO Countries Reaffirm Ukraine's Right to Join Alliance Without MAP
14:19 GMT 12.07.2023 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 12.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO countries reaffirmed the right of Ukraine to join the alliance without following the the membership action plan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one.
"Allies reaffirm that Ukraine will become member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.
The G7 has published a joint declaration on Ukraine that states:
G7 countries will support Ukraine as long as needed
Russian assets will remain frozen until Ukraine is “compensated”
Long-range arms are of top priority for Ukraine
G7 will provide protection for Ukraine from possible future threats
Declaration implies intelligence sharing between countries
G7 will support the development of the Ukrainian defense industry
G7 will organize drills for the Ukrainian Army
Other countries may join the declaration anytime.