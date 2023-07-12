https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/nato-summit-begins-with-turkiye-approving-swedens-bid-to-join-alliance-1111819484.html

NATO Summit Begins With Turkiye Approving Sweden's Bid to Join Alliance

NATO Summit Begins With Turkiye Approving Sweden's Bid to Join Alliance

On this episode of Fault Lines, Hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul hit several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing NATO Summit that saw Turkiye approve Sweden's bid to join the alliance.

NATO Summit Begins With Turkey Approving Sweden's Bid to Join Alliance On this episode of Fault Lines, Hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul hit several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing NATO Summit that saw Turkey approve Sweden's bid to join the alliance.

Steve Hayes: Tax Lawyer and ExpertScott Ritter: Former UN Weapons Expert and Military AnalystTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Head of StopJoe.comMisty Winston: Host of the Misty Winston Show and Free Assange VigilsIn the first hour, tax lawyer Steve Hayes joined Fault Lines to discuss the possibility of a joint currency established by the BRICS economic alliance and what this means for the US dollar.In the second hour, military analyst Scott Ritter spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's change of heart regarding Sweden's candidacy.In the first half of the last hour, ex-Colorado State Senator discussed the latest drama from the Ray Epps saga, along with more allegations of corruption regarding Hunter Biden's financial dealings.In the last half of the final hour, radio show host Misty Winston broke down the rise of the Threads platform, which Elon Musk has blasted over its similar structure and attempts to poach its audience.

