NATO Summit Begins With Turkiye Approving Sweden's Bid to Join Alliance
On this episode of Fault Lines, Hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul hit several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing NATO Summit that saw Turkiye approve Sweden's bid to join the alliance.
Steve Hayes: Tax Lawyer and ExpertScott Ritter: Former UN Weapons Expert and Military AnalystTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Head of StopJoe.comMisty Winston: Host of the Misty Winston Show and Free Assange VigilsIn the first hour, tax lawyer Steve Hayes joined Fault Lines to discuss the possibility of a joint currency established by the BRICS economic alliance and what this means for the US dollar.In the second hour, military analyst Scott Ritter spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's change of heart regarding Sweden's candidacy.In the first half of the last hour, ex-Colorado State Senator discussed the latest drama from the Ray Epps saga, along with more allegations of corruption regarding Hunter Biden's financial dealings.In the last half of the final hour, radio show host Misty Winston broke down the rise of the Threads platform, which Elon Musk has blasted over its similar structure and attempts to poach its audience.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
04:45 GMT 12.07.2023
On this episode of Fault Lines, Hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul hit several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing NATO Summit that saw Turkiye approve Sweden's bid to join the alliance.
Steve Hayes: Tax Lawyer and Expert
Scott Ritter: Former UN Weapons Expert and Military Analyst
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Head of StopJoe.com
Misty Winston: Host of the Misty Winston Show and Free Assange Vigils
In the first hour, tax lawyer Steve Hayes joined Fault Lines to discuss the possibility of a joint currency established by the BRICS economic alliance and what this means for the US dollar.
In the second hour, military analyst Scott Ritter spoke to Fault Lines about the ongoing NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's change of heart regarding Sweden's candidacy.
In the first half of the last hour, ex-Colorado State Senator discussed the latest drama from the Ray Epps saga, along with more allegations of corruption regarding Hunter Biden's financial dealings.
In the last half of the final hour, radio show host Misty Winston broke down the rise of the Threads platform, which Elon Musk has blasted over its similar structure and attempts to poach its audience.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik