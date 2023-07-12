https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/nato-summit-hunter-biden-whistleblower-brics-currency-1111819826.html

NATO Summit, Hunter Biden Whistleblower, BRICS Currency

NATO Summit, Hunter Biden Whistleblower, BRICS Currency

Another train derails in the US, and huge protests resume in Israel as the Netanyahu government revives judicial reform plans.

2023-07-12T05:04+0000

2023-07-12T05:04+0000

2023-07-12T13:01+0000

political misfits

nato

ukraine

f-16

fbi

brics

organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)

turkiye

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111819669_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_87cdc0c5c67e4a3aaf57bb5418acb652.png

NATO Summit, Hunter Biden Whistleblower, BRICS Currency Another train derails in the U.S., and huge protests resume in Israel as the Netanyahu government revives judicial reform plans.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss NATO’s refusal to give Ukraine a clear timeline for membership, what it took to get Turkiye to give up its objections to Sweden’s membership, what Turkiye might do to get itself back in Russia’s good graces, what F-16 jets will mean for Turkiye, and the fate of the Black Sea grain deal.Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses the defamation case that Ray Epps is bringing against Fox News and Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump’s efforts to delay his espionage trial, new charges against the man accusing members of the Biden family of corruption involving China, an Israeli-American's possible whistleblowing role in the investigation of Hunter Biden, and Ukraine's Zelensky asking the United States to censor what Ukraine viewed as hostile content on Twitter.Author and economist John Ross discusses rumors of a coming BRICS trading currency as an alternative to the dollar, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development pressing the Australian government to drop financial disclosure requirements for multinational companies, recent trips by US officials to China, and the reports of a “wage-price spiral” in the United Kingdom.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, sweden’s nato membership, f-16 jets to turkey, ray epps, brics economy, hunter biden crimes