Report: Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket Engine Exploded During June Testing

The BE-4 exploded during a routine test. The explosion will cause delays in Blue Origin's production, which will delay the launch of a ULA rocket as well.

Newly surfaced details have revealed that a rocket engine intended for use by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin project exploded during a test late last month at a West Texas base.Insider reports indicate the engine, known as the BE-4 and meant to power Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, exploded about 10 seconds into its test on June 30. Individuals who reviewed footage of the setback reportedly described the incident as a "dramatic explosion" that also prompted "heavy" damages to infrastructure at the testing facility.A statement issued by Blue Origin explained that no injuries were sustained as a result of the explosion, and that officials are looking into remedying the suspected cause to the blast. However, officials did not publicly disclose what caused the incident.“We will be able to meet our engine delivery commitments this year and stay ahead of our customer’s launch needs,” Blue Origin said.The Vulcan rocket, meanwhile, has been dealing with its own testing issues after it was supposed to debut in early May, but had its target date pushed back after its upper stage exploded during testing in late March.Tory Bruno, president and CEO of ULA, appeared unbothered by the BE-4’s explosion, detailing that the engine was undergoing an “acceptance test” (APT) at the time of the setback. The APT is a routine assessment that looks for issues with units before a flight.An investigation into the BE-4 explosion remains ongoing.

