Russia-China Ties Above Military Alliances, Radically Differ From Ties in NATO - Beijing
Relations between Russia and China are above military alliances and are fundamentally different from relations between NATO countries that are engaged in bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
"Relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation, and non-targeting against third parties. Relations between the two countries have transcended the model of military-political alliances of the Cold War and formed a model of relations between major powers," Wang told reporters, adding that they "fundamentally differ from [relations among] the NATO countries involved in the creation of narrow groups and bloc confrontation."
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and China are above military alliances and are fundamentally different from relations between NATO countries that are engaged in bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
