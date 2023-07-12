https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/russia-china-ties-above-military-alliances-radically-differ-from-ties-in-nato---beijing-1111827845.html

Russia-China Ties Above Military Alliances, Radically Differ From Ties in NATO - Beijing​

Russia-China Ties Above Military Alliances, Radically Differ From Ties in NATO - Beijing​

Relations between Russia and China are above military alliances and are fundamentally different from relations between NATO countries that are engaged in bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

2023-07-12T07:46+0000

2023-07-12T07:46+0000

2023-07-12T07:46+0000

world

russia

china

pivot to asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101972/89/1019728957_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e77c37cf56293b3a8de38094660b2.jpg

"Relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation, and non-targeting against third parties. Relations between the two countries have transcended the model of military-political alliances of the Cold War and formed a model of relations between major powers," Wang told reporters, adding that they "fundamentally differ from [relations among] the NATO countries involved in the creation of narrow groups and bloc confrontation."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/multilateralism--reforms-how-brics-currency-offers-better-deal-for-global-south-1111820744.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china ties, russia, china, russia-china partnership, bricc, pivot to asia