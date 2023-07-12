International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/russia-china-ties-above-military-alliances-radically-differ-from-ties-in-nato---beijing-1111827845.html
Russia-China Ties Above Military Alliances, Radically Differ From Ties in NATO - Beijing​
Russia-China Ties Above Military Alliances, Radically Differ From Ties in NATO - Beijing​
Relations between Russia and China are above military alliances and are fundamentally different from relations between NATO countries that are engaged in bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
2023-07-12T07:46+0000
2023-07-12T07:46+0000
world
russia
china
pivot to asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101972/89/1019728957_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e77c37cf56293b3a8de38094660b2.jpg
"Relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation, and non-targeting against third parties. Relations between the two countries have transcended the model of military-political alliances of the Cold War and formed a model of relations between major powers," Wang told reporters, adding that they "fundamentally differ from [relations among] the NATO countries involved in the creation of narrow groups and bloc confrontation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/multilateralism--reforms-how-brics-currency-offers-better-deal-for-global-south-1111820744.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101972/89/1019728957_246:0:4043:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_31d9096e8658f48dcaca33f83f2fc02a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china ties, russia, china, russia-china partnership, bricc, pivot to asia
russia-china ties, russia, china, russia-china partnership, bricc, pivot to asia

Russia-China Ties Above Military Alliances, Radically Differ From Ties in NATO - Beijing​

07:46 GMT 12.07.2023
© Flickr / Mark TurnerIn an interview with China National Radio published Sunday, Professor Jin Canrong of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University explained why Russia and China have a shared sense of historical memory regarding the Second World War, and why the partnership between the two countries is likely to be a lasting one.
In an interview with China National Radio published Sunday, Professor Jin Canrong of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University explained why Russia and China have a shared sense of historical memory regarding the Second World War, and why the partnership between the two countries is likely to be a lasting one. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2023
© Flickr / Mark Turner
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and China are above military alliances and are fundamentally different from relations between NATO countries that are engaged in bloc confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
"Relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation, and non-targeting against third parties. Relations between the two countries have transcended the model of military-political alliances of the Cold War and formed a model of relations between major powers," Wang told reporters, adding that they "fundamentally differ from [relations among] the NATO countries involved in the creation of narrow groups and bloc confrontation."
BRICS logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2023
Analysis
Multilateralism & Reforms: How BRICS Currency Offers ‘Better Deal for Global South’
Yesterday, 21:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала