https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/sorry-folks-experts-say-northern-lights-may-not-be-visible-in-us-after-all-this-thursday-1111824701.html

Sorry Folks! Experts Say Northern Lights May Not Be Visible in US After All This Thursday

Sorry Folks! Experts Say Northern Lights May Not Be Visible in US After All This Thursday

An expert from the NOAA is correcting a forecast which started a media buzz, leading Americans to believe they would see the northern lights from their backyards this Thursday.

2023-07-12T04:16+0000

2023-07-12T04:16+0000

2023-07-12T04:14+0000

beyond politics

northern lights

northern lights

science & tech

weather

space

america

north america

forecast

weather forecast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/49/1078204935_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_400be2c86c8ca53568cac53f5b14728a.jpg

The chance for many US residents to glimpse the wonders of the aurora borealis, otherwise known as the northern lights, were squashed on Tuesday after experts retracted an earlier forecast that suggested individuals across 17 states would have the viewing opportunity.The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks initially announced an exciting forecast that the northern lights would be visible from the US this Thursday. States including Montana, South Dakota, Michigan, Maryland, New York and Maine were expecting to be dazzled by the auroral displays.But Bill Murtagh, the program coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, has since revealed that the “solar storm” which was supposed to make the northern lights visible, may not have ever existed.The official further explained that the forecast mix-up may have originated from data collected about a month ago from a coronal hole that formed on the sun, and which was used to predict a geomagnetic storm set for Thursday.Murtagh noted that if the storm does form, it will be just strong enough to create a soft glow, as opposed to a jaw-dropping spectacle as are often seen around the North Pole and the South Pole.“There are only a few satellites and instruments dedicated to collecting these data, so the models typically have a wide range of predictions since the observations are relatively sparse,” explained Don Hampton, a research associate professor and space physicist at the university that first made Thursday's forecast. He added that his university doesn't make long-term auroral predictions.But even as the lights may not be visible on Thursday, Murtagh says there is no reason to give up hope of seeing them in the distant future. He adds that the more significant geomagnetic storms (and therefore more viewable northern lights) may occur in the next 1 to 2 years as the sun approaches its solar maximum period, which is responsible for creating more active auroras.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/spacex-rocket-fuel-creates-stunning-blue-spiral-in-alaskas-northern-lights-1109630735.html

north america

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

weather, science, space, northern lights, north america, forecast, noaa