Trump the Pacifist
Trump criticized Biden on Tuesday for his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. Trump, in 2017, mulled over the idea of using nuclear weapons against North Korea.
"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine - he should be trying to end the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," Trump said in a release.However, the former president seems to have forgotten, or at least failed to acknowledge, his own nuclear-level standoff with North Korea early on in his presidential term. According to author and journalist Michael Schmidt, Trump in 2017 mulled over not only the idea of using nuclear weapons against the country, but of blaming the attack on another country as well.Trump’s criticism of Biden’s arms package to Ukraine came just five days after the Pentagon formally announced the cluster munitions decision, which explained Ukraine would only receive the weaponry for a temporary period while the US tries to come up with more 155-millimeter artillery shells.Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine has sparked concern amongst NATO allies regarding the US’ moral standing in the conflict.Trump also claimed that Biden’s statement in an interview, in which he said the US was “low” on munitions, was a “great breach of classified information.” Trump himself, however, was indicted in June on 37 federal counts for mishandling more than 100 classified documents after he parted the White House.
"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine - he should be trying to end the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," Trump said in a release.
However, the former president seems to have forgotten, or at least failed to acknowledge, his own nuclear-level standoff with North Korea early on in his presidential term. According to author and journalist Michael Schmidt, Trump in 2017 mulled
over not only the idea of using nuclear weapons against the country, but of blaming the attack on another country as well.
“Trump continued to talk as if he wanted to go to war. He cavalierly discussed the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea, saying that if he took such an action, the administration could blame someone else for it to absolve itself of responsibility," Schmidt wrote.
Trump’s
criticism of Biden’s arms package to Ukraine came just five days after the Pentagon formally announced the cluster munitions decision, which explained Ukraine would only receive the weaponry for a temporary period while the US tries to come up with more 155-millimeter artillery shells.
Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine has sparked concern amongst NATO
allies regarding the US’ moral standing in the conflict.
Trump also claimed that Biden’s statement in an interview, in which he said the US was “low” on munitions, was a “great breach of classified information.” Trump himself, however, was indicted in June on 37 federal counts for mishandling more than 100 classified documents after he parted the White House.