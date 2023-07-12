https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/trump-the-pacifist--1111823271.html

Trump the Pacifist

Trump the Pacifist

Trump criticized Biden on Tuesday for his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. Trump, in 2017, mulled over the idea of using nuclear weapons against North Korea.

2023-07-12T00:10+0000

2023-07-12T00:10+0000

2023-07-12T00:08+0000

political cartoons

donald trump

ukraine

ukraine crisis

us arms for ukraine

us-ukraine relations

joe biden

cartoons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0b/1111820969_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1b1b6b69d912f75eb8ec62a218f81f.jpg

"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine - he should be trying to end the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," Trump said in a release.However, the former president seems to have forgotten, or at least failed to acknowledge, his own nuclear-level standoff with North Korea early on in his presidential term. According to author and journalist Michael Schmidt, Trump in 2017 mulled over not only the idea of using nuclear weapons against the country, but of blaming the attack on another country as well.Trump’s criticism of Biden’s arms package to Ukraine came just five days after the Pentagon formally announced the cluster munitions decision, which explained Ukraine would only receive the weaponry for a temporary period while the US tries to come up with more 155-millimeter artillery shells.Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine has sparked concern amongst NATO allies regarding the US’ moral standing in the conflict.Trump also claimed that Biden’s statement in an interview, in which he said the US was “low” on munitions, was a “great breach of classified information.” Trump himself, however, was indicted in June on 37 federal counts for mishandling more than 100 classified documents after he parted the White House.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, joe biden, us, political cartoons, ukraine