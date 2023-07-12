https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/un-chief-proposes-to-preserve-grain-deal-for-few-months---reports-1111838125.html
UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports
UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain... 12.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-12T17:48+0000
2023-07-12T17:48+0000
2023-07-12T17:49+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
the united nations (un)
grain
turkiye
vladimir putin
stephane dujarric
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.Guterres said in the letter that the objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank - a major concern expressed by Russia - and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/grain-deal-situation-gives-no-optimism-erdogan-putin-talks-only-hope---source-1111780821.html
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e345bac483ac259fd2da0e5e9a02b02e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
grain deal, grain deal extension, swift, russian bank, istanbul grain deal, black sea grain initiative
grain deal, grain deal extension, swift, russian bank, istanbul grain deal, black sea grain initiative
UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports
17:48 GMT 12.07.2023 (Updated: 17:49 GMT 12.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative for a few more months until the European Union manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT, media report says.
Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.
"As part of his ongoing efforts in this regard, the Secretary-General sent a letter yesterday to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposal aiming to harmonize the vital further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with the vital need to keep the Black Sea Initiative operational," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Guterres said in the letter that the objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank - a major concern expressed by Russia - and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.