UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain... 12.07.2023, Sputnik International

istanbul grain deal

russia

the united nations (un)

grain

turkiye

vladimir putin

stephane dujarric

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.Guterres said in the letter that the objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank - a major concern expressed by Russia - and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

grain deal, grain deal extension, swift, russian bank, istanbul grain deal, black sea grain initiative