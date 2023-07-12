International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/un-chief-proposes-to-preserve-grain-deal-for-few-months---reports-1111838125.html
UN Chief Proposes to Preserve Grain Deal for Few Months - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain...
istanbul grain deal
russia
the united nations (un)
grain
turkiye
vladimir putin
stephane dujarric
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.Guterres said in the letter that the objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank - a major concern expressed by Russia - and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
russia
turkiye
17:48 GMT 12.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative for a few more months until the European Union manages to connect a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT, media report says.
Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Putin that outlines a proposal to extend the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative.
"As part of his ongoing efforts in this regard, the Secretary-General sent a letter yesterday to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposal aiming to harmonize the vital further implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with the vital need to keep the Black Sea Initiative operational," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Guterres said in the letter that the objective is to remove hurdles affecting financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank - a major concern expressed by Russia - and simultaneously allow for the continued flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
