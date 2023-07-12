https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/us-secret-service-seeking-suspect-in-fatal-hit-and-run-near-white-house-1111841664.html

US Secret Service Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House

US Secret Service Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House

The US Secret Service is seeking a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash prompted by a traffic stop near the White House, USSS Uniformed Division officer Paul Mayhair said in a statement.

Secret Service Uniformed Division officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time on a vehicle with an expired registration, which indicated it would stop before fleeing the area, the statement said on Wednesday. The suspect fled in a southbound direction and a lookout notice has been broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area, according to the statement.

