https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/us-secret-service-seeking-suspect-in-fatal-hit-and-run-near-white-house-1111841664.html
US Secret Service Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House
US Secret Service Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House
The US Secret Service is seeking a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash prompted by a traffic stop near the White House, USSS Uniformed Division officer Paul Mayhair said in a statement.
2023-07-12T21:34+0000
2023-07-12T21:34+0000
2023-07-12T21:32+0000
americas
us secret service
white house
traffic accident
hit-and-run
suspect
investigation
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/17/1097715618_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64a30b793455278b4585021337bed4aa.jpg
Secret Service Uniformed Division officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time on a vehicle with an expired registration, which indicated it would stop before fleeing the area, the statement said on Wednesday. The suspect fled in a southbound direction and a lookout notice has been broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area, according to the statement.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/17/1097715618_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fac606f35a43f87b9217d119a04118ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us secret service, white house, hit and run, traffic accident
us secret service, white house, hit and run, traffic accident
US Secret Service Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service (USSS) is seeking a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash prompted by a traffic stop near the White House, USSS Uniformed Division officer Paul Mayhair said in a statement.
Secret Service Uniformed Division officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time on a vehicle with an expired registration, which indicated it would stop before fleeing the area, the statement said on Wednesday.
"The suspect then crossed a red traffic signal and struck multiple individuals in the crosswalk," the statement added. "One person was transported from the scene in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries at an area hospital."
The suspect fled in a southbound direction and a lookout notice has been broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area, according to the statement.