https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/watch-russia-perekop-training-ship-entering-havana-bay-1111833718.html

Watch Russia 'Perekop' Training Ship Entering Havana Bay

Watch Russia 'Perekop' Training Ship Entering Havana Bay

"Perekop" is a Smolny-class training ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet. 12.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-12T17:26+0000

2023-07-12T17:26+0000

2023-07-12T17:26+0000

military

russian navy

russian baltic fleet

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826462_8:0:1265:707_1920x0_80_0_0_25f4354a64aeb16abd499025716de86f.png

This footage shows Russian training ship "Perekop" with cadets on board arriving in Havana Bay, Cuba. Cubans greeted the Russian vessel with 21 round of artillery salute. "Perekop" started its long naval hike in Kronstadt on June 20 and crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in two weeks. In order to provide cadets with field experience, the ship will visit several Caribbean, Latin American and African countries. The vessel will return to its base in September.Despite its purely educational purpose, "Perekop" is armed with turrets and capable of electronic warfare.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Russian Navy’s "Perekop" training ship with cadets on board has arrived in Havana Bay The Russian Navy’s "Perekop" training ship with cadets on board has arrived in Havana Bay 2023-07-12T17:26+0000 true PT0M11S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian navy, russian baltic fleet, видео, video