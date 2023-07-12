International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/watch-russia-perekop-training-ship-entering-havana-bay-1111833718.html
Watch Russia 'Perekop' Training Ship Entering Havana Bay
Watch Russia 'Perekop' Training Ship Entering Havana Bay
"Perekop" is a Smolny-class training ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet. 12.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-12T17:26+0000
2023-07-12T17:26+0000
military
russian navy
russian baltic fleet
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826462_8:0:1265:707_1920x0_80_0_0_25f4354a64aeb16abd499025716de86f.png
This footage shows Russian training ship "Perekop" with cadets on board arriving in Havana Bay, Cuba. Cubans greeted the Russian vessel with 21 round of artillery salute. "Perekop" started its long naval hike in Kronstadt on June 20 and crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in two weeks. In order to provide cadets with field experience, the ship will visit several Caribbean, Latin American and African countries. The vessel will return to its base in September.Despite its purely educational purpose, "Perekop" is armed with turrets and capable of electronic warfare.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The Russian Navy’s "Perekop" training ship with cadets on board has arrived in Havana Bay
The Russian Navy’s "Perekop" training ship with cadets on board has arrived in Havana Bay
2023-07-12T17:26+0000
true
PT0M11S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111826462_165:0:1108:707_1920x0_80_0_0_d7bcc5c1fb6de972bdd30913a9a266df.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian navy, russian baltic fleet, видео, video
russian navy, russian baltic fleet, видео, video

Watch Russia 'Perekop' Training Ship Entering Havana Bay

17:26 GMT 12.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
"Perekop" is a Smolny-class training ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet.
This footage shows Russian training ship "Perekop" with cadets on board arriving in Havana Bay, Cuba. Cubans greeted the Russian vessel with 21 round of artillery salute.
"Perekop" started its long naval hike in Kronstadt on June 20 and crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in two weeks.
In order to provide cadets with field experience, the ship will visit several Caribbean, Latin American and African countries. The vessel will return to its base in September.
Despite its purely educational purpose, "Perekop" is armed with turrets and capable of electronic warfare.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала