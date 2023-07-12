https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/watch-russia-perekop-training-ship-entering-havana-bay-1111833718.html
Watch Russia 'Perekop' Training Ship Entering Havana Bay
"Perekop" is a Smolny-class training ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet.
This footage shows Russian training ship "Perekop" with cadets on board arriving in Havana Bay, Cuba. Cubans greeted the Russian vessel with 21 round of artillery salute.
"Perekop" started its long naval hike in Kronstadt on June 20 and crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea in two weeks.
In order to provide cadets with field experience, the ship will visit several Caribbean, Latin American and African countries. The vessel will return to its base in September.
Despite its purely educational purpose, "Perekop" is armed with turrets and capable of electronic warfare.