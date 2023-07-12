https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/western-made-how-to-become-an-agitator-manuals-for-ukraine-unearthed-in-liberated-russian-city-1111827334.html

Western-Made 'How To Become an Agitator' Manuals for Ukraine Unearthed in Liberated Russian City

A Ukrainian-language book entitled “Democracy: From Theory to Practice” teaches students how to organize small youth groups in order to engage in political 'activism'.The book, among other things, advised students to vigorously use popular social media platforms in order to maximize the effect of their activism.

Information manuals, often trotted out as 'educational material' printed with the help of Western government agencies and NGOs, which instruct college students about the basics of political activism, were discovered by authorities in the city of Volnovakha that was earlier controlled by the Kiev regime until 2022 when it was liberated by Russian forces.A Ukrainian-language book entitled “Democracy: From Theory to Practice” teaches students how to organize small youth groups in order to engage in political 'activism'.The book, among other things, advised students to vigorously use popular social media platforms in order to maximize the effect of their activism.According to the information on the book’s front page, it was printed in 2019 with the help of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the UK Department for International Development, Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US-based International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).Also, a pamphlet titled “Life Skills for Active Citizenship” was uncovered by the authorities in one of Volnovakha’s schools. It is essentially a teaching guide for high-school instructors, printed in Ukrainian, and bankrolled by the European Union.Western government agencies and NGOs have been working on spreading what they describe as “democracy” since the times of the Cold War, with their efforts reaching a whole new level after the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago.While these organizations and groups, such as the aforementioned USAID, claim that they merely seek to provide assistance to nations that require it and to help spread freedom and democracy, their activities usually amount to advancing the interests of US-led Western governments and the power brokers they represent.

