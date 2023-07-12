https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/will-biden-start-ww3-over-ukraine-1111833367.html
Will Biden Start WW3 Over Ukraine?
Will Biden Start WW3 Over Ukraine?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former CIA and State Department analyst Larry Johnson on Biden’s diminishing options on Ukraine, the growing risk of dangerous escalation in the conflict, and how the US military and CIA turned into a “freak show.”
Will Biden Start WW3 Over Ukraine?
In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former CIA and State Department analyst Larry Johnson on Biden's diminishing options on Ukraine, the growing risk of dangerous escalation in the conflict, and how the US military and CIA turned into a "freak show."
“The West -- like a degenerate gambler -- keeps doubling down, keeps placing new bets. Even though they're running out of money, they're running out of ammunition, and running out of manpower as far as the Ukrainians are concerned,” Larry Johnson said.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Will Biden Start WW3 Over Ukraine?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former CIA and State Department analyst Larry Johnson on Biden’s diminishing options on Ukraine, the growing risk of dangerous escalation in the conflict, and how the US military and CIA turned into a “freak show.”
“The West -- like a degenerate gambler -- keeps doubling down, keeps placing new bets. Even though they're running out of money, they're running out of ammunition, and running out of manpower as far as the Ukrainians are concerned,” Larry Johnson said.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.