Zaporozhye Official Slams NATO Chief's 'Absurd' Demands That Russia Withdraw From ZNPP

Jens Stoltenberg's demands that Russia withdraw its troops from the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are absurd, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Stoltenberg made a doorstep statement at the start of the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, having said that Russia "has to withdraw their forces [from the ZNPP] because the way they now behave in Zaporozhye is undermining the security of this biggest nuclear power plant in Europe." "First of all, the Zaporozhye NPP is located on the territory of Russia and is its property. Secondly, there are no troops at the nuclear plant; only Rosgvardiya [Russia's national guard] is there to ensure security in accordance with technical regulations."It is Russia that is preventing Kiev from committing terrorist acts and shelling the NPP, the official said, adding that the NATO chief is likely to keep silent about this.

