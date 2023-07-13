International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/fbi-director-chris-wray-shows-why-the-fbi-is-beyond-repair-1111842123.html
FBI Director Chris Wray Shows Why the FBI is Beyond Repair
FBI Director Chris Wray Shows Why the FBI is Beyond Repair
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal... 13.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-13T04:05+0000
2023-07-13T11:36+0000
the backstory
radio
ukraine
nato summit
european union (eu)
f16
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111841966_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_643df6be399419fa014b1bbcff118a96.png
FBI Director Chris Wray Shows why the FBI is Beyond Repair
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills, and Louisiana Senate passing a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
Larry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | America's Political Class is Divorced from Reality, and the Eighty Year US Involvement with UkraineScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Chris Wray Testifies in Front of Congress, Conservatives Attack Each Other, and Tucker Carlson's ReachIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about the Cold War policies in 2023, Allen Dulles funding Nazis, and Western Paranoia. Larry commented on Tucker Carlson's questioning of the US goals of Ukraine and President Zelensky's meeting with Joe Biden at the NATO summit. Larry praised the leadership of President Putin and Ukraine has become more isolated in the geopolitical sphere.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Democratic nominee for 2024, FBI corruption, and the addiction issues of the Biden children. Scottie discussed the mainstream media and the coverage surrounding the cocaine found in the White House. Scottie talked about why Joe Biden declined to invite Ukraine into NATO and Chris Wray's refusal to answer questions on undercover FBI agents at the Jan 6th riots.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111841966_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a12ab7d1a5a283226301d2cb97eea0c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, ukraine, nato summit, european union (eu), f16, fbi, аудио
radio, ukraine, nato summit, european union (eu), f16, fbi, аудио

FBI Director Chris Wray Shows Why the FBI is Beyond Repair

04:05 GMT 13.07.2023 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 13.07.2023)
The Backstory
FBI Director Chris Wray Shows why the FBI is Beyond Repair
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills, and Louisiana Senate passing a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
Larry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | America's Political Class is Divorced from Reality, and the Eighty Year US Involvement with Ukraine
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Chris Wray Testifies in Front of Congress, Conservatives Attack Each Other, and Tucker Carlson's Reach

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about the Cold War policies in 2023, Allen Dulles funding Nazis, and Western Paranoia. Larry commented on Tucker Carlson's questioning of the US goals of Ukraine and President Zelensky's meeting with Joe Biden at the NATO summit. Larry praised the leadership of President Putin and Ukraine has become more isolated in the geopolitical sphere.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Democratic nominee for 2024, FBI corruption, and the addiction issues of the Biden children. Scottie discussed the mainstream media and the coverage surrounding the cocaine found in the White House. Scottie talked about why Joe Biden declined to invite Ukraine into NATO and Chris Wray's refusal to answer questions on undercover FBI agents at the Jan 6th riots.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала