FBI Director Chris Wray Shows Why the FBI is Beyond Repair

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal...

FBI Director Chris Wray Shows why the FBI is Beyond Repair On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Steve Bannon being ordered to pay nearly $500K in unpaid legal bills, and Louisiana Senate passing a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youths.

Larry Johnson – Writer and Former CIA Analyst | America's Political Class is Divorced from Reality, and the Eighty Year US Involvement with UkraineScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Chris Wray Testifies in Front of Congress, Conservatives Attack Each Other, and Tucker Carlson's ReachIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Johnson about the Cold War policies in 2023, Allen Dulles funding Nazis, and Western Paranoia. Larry commented on Tucker Carlson's questioning of the US goals of Ukraine and President Zelensky's meeting with Joe Biden at the NATO summit. Larry praised the leadership of President Putin and Ukraine has become more isolated in the geopolitical sphere.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the Democratic nominee for 2024, FBI corruption, and the addiction issues of the Biden children. Scottie discussed the mainstream media and the coverage surrounding the cocaine found in the White House. Scottie talked about why Joe Biden declined to invite Ukraine into NATO and Chris Wray's refusal to answer questions on undercover FBI agents at the Jan 6th riots.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

