Italy to Purchase German-Made Leopard 2 Tanks
Italy has decided to buy German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of the rearmament of its national armed forces amid the Ukraine conflict, Italian Defense Undersecretary Isabella Rauti said on Thursday.
Rauti told the parliament that the purchase of the German-made tanks would be among expenses to be included in the government's program document for 2023-2025. At the same time, she noted that Italy would need about 250 new combat vehicles to meet both national requirements and those imposed by NATO commitments. In June, Italian media reported that the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was planning to strengthen the national armed forces by purchasing new German-made combat vehicles amid the hostilities in Ukraine. Such a decision was reportedly explained by NATO's calls for the improvement of the alliance's European arsenals. Rome plans to purchase tanks of the latest modification A8, which includes a number of active defense systems, for about 4 to 6 billion euros ($4.48 billion to 6.72 billion), media reported. Italy currently has about 200 Ariete 2 tanks, which were built back in late 1980s, with fewer than 80 of them currently available for use by the troops, Italian media reported. The previous Italian government led by Mario Draghi has signed a contract to upgrade 150 Ariete 2 tanks in order to equip them with more powerful engines, advanced electronic systems and improved armor, but in the end it was decided to purchase German-made Leopard 2 tanks, as it is the only tank still in production, media reported.
Italy to Purchase German-Made Leopard 2 Tanks

18:32 GMT 13.07.2023
ROME (Sputnik) - Italy has decided to buy German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of the rearmament of its national armed forces amid the Ukraine conflict, Italian Defense Undersecretary Isabella Rauti said on Thursday.
Rauti told the parliament that the purchase of the German-made tanks would be among expenses to be included in the government's program document for 2023-2025.
At the same time, she noted that Italy would need about 250 new combat vehicles to meet both national requirements and those imposed by NATO commitments.
A stuffed toy leopard is placed on a Leopard 2/A4 battle tank during a handover ceremony of tanks at the army base of Tata, Hungary, on July 24, 2020. Hungary is one of over a dozen countries operating the German-made tank. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is the Leopard 2 Tank and Why is Its Possible Delivery to Kiev So Explosively Contentious?
23 January, 16:31 GMT
In June, Italian media reported that the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was planning to strengthen the national armed forces by purchasing new German-made combat vehicles amid the hostilities in Ukraine. Such a decision was reportedly explained by NATO's calls for the improvement of the alliance's European arsenals. Rome plans to purchase tanks of the latest modification A8, which includes a number of active defense systems, for about 4 to 6 billion euros ($4.48 billion to 6.72 billion), media reported.
Italy currently has about 200 Ariete 2 tanks, which were built back in late 1980s, with fewer than 80 of them currently available for use by the troops, Italian media reported. The previous Italian government led by Mario Draghi has signed a contract to upgrade 150 Ariete 2 tanks in order to equip them with more powerful engines, advanced electronic systems and improved armor, but in the end it was decided to purchase German-made Leopard 2 tanks, as it is the only tank still in production, media reported.
