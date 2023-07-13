https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/lavrov-plans-to-deliver-f-16-fighters-to-kiev-sets-dangerous-development-of-events-1111845006.html

Lavrov: Plans to Deliver F-16 Fighters to Kiev Sets Dangerous Development of Events

The US and its NATO allies are creating risks of direct confrontation with Russia, and this could lead to catastrophic consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

The minister said that there would be no reason to talk about the use of nuclear weapons by Russia if the West does not make decisions that create strategic risks. Lavrov also recalled that the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons are clearly defined in Russia’s military doctrine. In addition, Lavrov called the US plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets "just one example of extremely dangerous development of events.""We have informed the nuclear powers - the United States, the United Kingdom and France - that Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons," Lavrov said. The top diplomat added that Russian soldiers will not be sorting out if certain jets are nuclear capable or not during combat. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide has said Kiev hoped to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets from Western countries by the end of 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in June that the alliance would begin the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets this summer.

