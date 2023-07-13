https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/looked-like-the-matrix-several-injured-after-allegiant-air-flight-hits-rough-turbulence-1111844125.html

'Looked Like the Matrix': Several Injured After Allegiant Air Flight Hits Rough Turbulence

'Looked Like the Matrix': Several Injured After Allegiant Air Flight Hits Rough Turbulence

Several individuals aboard an Allegiant Air plane on Wednesday sustained a variety of injuries after the flight hit a rough patch en route to Florida.

Several individuals aboard an Allegiant Air plane on Wednesday sustained a variety of injuries after the flight hit a rough patch en route to Florida.The Allegiant Air flight, which departed from Asheville, North Carolina, for St.Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida, was carrying 185 individuals when the plane "experienced severe turbulence" at about 3:45 p.m. local time.Citing tracker system FlightAware, US media reported the plane dropped more than 4,000 feet in less than a minute.Lisa Spriggs a passenger aboard the flight, told media she witnessed a flight attendant being slammed onto the ground by the sheer force of the sudden descent.Recording obtained from air traffic control saw one of the plane's pilot inform ground control that passengers sustained "multiple head injuries and one broken ankle." A spokesperson for the budget US airline has stated that four individuals were treated for injuries once the plane was able to land without further issue. Among the injured were two travelers and two flight attendants. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

